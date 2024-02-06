Births 5/24/19

Golden

Son to Nathaniel Vade and Kelley Elizabeth Golden of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:06 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Name, Daniel Vade. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Golden is the former Kelley Kasten, daughter of Brad Kasten and Vickie Kasten of Jackson. She is a reading specialist with the Jackson School District. Golden is the son of Christine Golden of Marble Hill, Missouri, and the late Dennis Golden. He is an engineering manager at Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures.

Son to Alberto Gonzalez Lepe and Leah Renee~ Bell of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:53 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019. Name, Maverick Liam. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Bell is the former Leah Sanders, daughter of Sue Hammer of Sikeston. She is a manager at Lowe's. Lepe is the son of Elia Lepe Reyes and Francisco Gonzalez Valador of Veracruz, Mexico. He is a waiter.

Daughter to Brent Allen and Emily Irene Seyer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Name, Makenna Irene. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Seyer is the former Emily Honey, daughter of David Honey and Lisa Honey of Olive Branch, Illinois. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Seyer is the son of Jason Seyer and Lee Ann Seyer of Cape Girardeau. He works at Procter & Gamble.

Daughter to Mark Gregory and Kate Jordan Dunaway of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:02 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Name, Emmaline Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Dunaway is the former Kate Miller, daughter of Blake and Kathy Miller of Cape Girardeau. She works for the Jackson School District. Dunaway is the son of Mike and Mary Etta Dunaway of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Nick Hogan State Farm.

Daughter to Houston Tyler and Julie Ann Housman of Matthews, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:34 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Name, Linden Briar. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Housman is the former Julie Colbert, daughter of Rebecca Colbert of Blodgett, Missouri. Housman is the son of Terry Ann Cossey and Mike Wareham of Matthews, and Jim and Melissa Housman of Anniston, Missouri. He works for Magnitude 7 Metals.

Son to Ben and Jamie Clark of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Name, Campbell Brewer. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Clark is the former Jamie Holland, daughter of Anne Campbell Chandler of Danbury, New Hampshire. She is a veterinarian with LaCroix Pet Hospital. Clark is the son of Norma Jean Clark and Dave Clark of Jackson. He is a driver for Nu Way.

Daughter to Alex Michael and Renee Colleen Hendrickson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:24 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019. Name, Emma Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Hendrickson is the former Renee Jagneaux, daughter of Julie Jagneaux of Huntsville, Alabama. Hendrickson is the son of Ralph Hendrickson and Tammy Jordan of Cape Girardeau. Mr. and Mrs. Hendrickson both work at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Daughter to Caleb Aaron and Kelli Ann Smothers of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:51 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019. Name, Alaina Beth. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Smothers is the former Kelli Wille, daughter of Ralph and Evelyn Wille of Jackson. She works for Drury. Smothers is the son of Harlan and Doris Ann Smothers of Gordonville. He is employed by Buzzi Unicem.

Son to Matt Allen and Lynne Suzanne Christian of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:02 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019. Name, Vonn Luke. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Christian is the former Lynne Eggimann, daughter of Brent Eggimann of Gordonville and Kristi Downs of Slidell, Louisiana. She is administrator of Crowley Ridge Care Center. Christian is the son of Dee Dee Cryts and Terry Christian of Dexter. He owns Chrisman Tire.

Son to Alyssa Roxanne Jackson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:42 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019. Name, Giovanni D. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Jackson is the daughter of Susan and Wendell Poe of Cape Girardeau, and John and Ashley Jackson of Florissant, Missouri. She works for Cardiovascular Consultants.

Daughter to Caleb and Kaitlen Stewart of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:12 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019. Name, Emerson Anne-Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stewart is the former Kaitlen Ritter, daughter of Dr. August and Laura Ritter of Cape Girardeau, and Tracy and Cheryl Dietrich of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center - Cape Radiation Oncology. Stewart is the son of Dennis and Ruth Tew of Cape Girardeau, and Kevin and Tammy Stewart of Effingham, Illinois. He is implementation services manager at Vizient Inc.

Son to Christopher Samuel and Eryn Paige Davis of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:31 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019. Name, Torryn Clark. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Davis is the former Eryn Jones, daughter of Regina Stash of Sikeston. She works at Cape Regional Brain and Spine. Davis is the son of Samuel Davis and Stephanie Davis of Kevil, Kentucky. He is employed by Big River Propeller.

