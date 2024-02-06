Births 5/24/19

Son to Nathaniel Vade and Kelley Elizabeth Golden of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:06 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Name, Daniel Vade. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Golden is the former Kelley Kasten, daughter of Brad Kasten and Vickie Kasten of Jackson. She is a reading specialist with the Jackson School District. Golden is the son of Christine Golden of Marble Hill, Missouri, and the late Dennis Golden. He is an engineering manager at Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures.
Son to Alberto Gonzalez Lepe and Leah Renee~ Bell of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:53 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019. Name, Maverick Liam. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Bell is the former Leah Sanders, daughter of Sue Hammer of Sikeston. She is a manager at Lowe's. Lepe is the son of Elia Lepe Reyes and Francisco Gonzalez Valador of Veracruz, Mexico. He is a waiter.
Daughter to Brent Allen and Emily Irene Seyer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Name, Makenna Irene. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Seyer is the former Emily Honey, daughter of David Honey and Lisa Honey of Olive Branch, Illinois. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Seyer is the son of Jason Seyer and Lee Ann Seyer of Cape Girardeau. He works at Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Mark Gregory and Kate Jordan Dunaway of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:02 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Name, Emmaline Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Dunaway is the former Kate Miller, daughter of Blake and Kathy Miller of Cape Girardeau. She works for the Jackson School District. Dunaway is the son of Mike and Mary Etta Dunaway of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Nick Hogan State Farm.
Daughter to Houston Tyler and Julie Ann Housman of Matthews, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:34 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Name, Linden Briar. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Housman is the former Julie Colbert, daughter of Rebecca Colbert of Blodgett, Missouri. Housman is the son of Terry Ann Cossey and Mike Wareham of Matthews, and Jim and Melissa Housman of Anniston, Missouri. He works for Magnitude 7 Metals.
Son to Ben and Jamie Clark of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Name, Campbell Brewer. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Clark is the former Jamie Holland, daughter of Anne Campbell Chandler of Danbury, New Hampshire. She is a veterinarian with LaCroix Pet Hospital. Clark is the son of Norma Jean Clark and Dave Clark of Jackson. He is a driver for Nu Way.
Daughter to Alex Michael and Renee Colleen Hendrickson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:24 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019. Name, Emma Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Hendrickson is the former Renee Jagneaux, daughter of Julie Jagneaux of Huntsville, Alabama. Hendrickson is the son of Ralph Hendrickson and Tammy Jordan of Cape Girardeau. Mr. and Mrs. Hendrickson both work at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Daughter to Caleb Aaron and Kelli Ann Smothers of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:51 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019. Name, Alaina Beth. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Smothers is the former Kelli Wille, daughter of Ralph and Evelyn Wille of Jackson. She works for Drury. Smothers is the son of Harlan and Doris Ann Smothers of Gordonville. He is employed by Buzzi Unicem.
Christian
Son to Matt Allen and Lynne Suzanne Christian of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:02 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019. Name, Vonn Luke. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Christian is the former Lynne Eggimann, daughter of Brent Eggimann of Gordonville and Kristi Downs of Slidell, Louisiana. She is administrator of Crowley Ridge Care Center. Christian is the son of Dee Dee Cryts and Terry Christian of Dexter. He owns Chrisman Tire.
Jackson
Son to Alyssa Roxanne Jackson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:42 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019. Name, Giovanni D. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Jackson is the daughter of Susan and Wendell Poe of Cape Girardeau, and John and Ashley Jackson of Florissant, Missouri. She works for Cardiovascular Consultants.
Stewart
Daughter to Caleb and Kaitlen Stewart of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:12 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019. Name, Emerson Anne-Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stewart is the former Kaitlen Ritter, daughter of Dr. August and Laura Ritter of Cape Girardeau, and Tracy and Cheryl Dietrich of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center - Cape Radiation Oncology. Stewart is the son of Dennis and Ruth Tew of Cape Girardeau, and Kevin and Tammy Stewart of Effingham, Illinois. He is implementation services manager at Vizient Inc.
Davis
Son to Christopher Samuel and Eryn Paige Davis of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:31 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019. Name, Torryn Clark. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Davis is the former Eryn Jones, daughter of Regina Stash of Sikeston. She works at Cape Regional Brain and Spine. Davis is the son of Samuel Davis and Stephanie Davis of Kevil, Kentucky. He is employed by Big River Propeller.
Wallace
Son to Trey and Katie Ann Wallace of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Name, Layn Donald Ray. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wallace is the former Katie Rhymer, daughter of Rod and Geralyn Rhymer of Scott City. She is a medical coder with Cape Radiology Group. Wallace is the son of Donald and Lori Wallace of Advance. He works at SEMO Ready Mix.
Schuette
Son to Kristopher Loren and Kayla Nicole Schuette of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Name, Breylan James. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Schuette is the former Kayla Schoener, daughter of Todd and Jeana Schoener of Louisville, Kentucky. Schuette is the son of David Schuette and Stephanie Davidson of Jackson, and the late Charlotte Schuette. He is employed by Quality Packaging Industries.
Hannah
Daughter to Ryan David Hannah and Ashley Marie Bayliss of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:47 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Name, Riley Jean. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Bayliss is the daughter of Mark Bayliss of Patton, Missouri, and Laura Beattie of Perryville. Hannah is the son of Phillip Hannah and Amy Hannah of Bonne Terre, Missouri. Hannah and Bayliss both work at Taco Bell.
Kitchen
Son to Christian Alexzander Kitchen and Chaliya Rockell Bell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:34 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019. Name, Kai~ro Alexzander. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Bell is the daughter of Shawanna Brown of Cape Girardeau. She is a shift leader at Sonic Drive-In. Kitchen is the son of Chuck Kitchen of Cape Girardeau and Crystal Williams of Jackson. He is a crew trainer at Burger King.
Turpin
Daughter to Charles Eugene Turpin and Brandi Nicole Friese of Glen Allen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:11 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019. Name, Charley Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third daughter. Friese is the daughter of Priscilla Friese and Bill Williams of Glen Allen, and the late Rodger Friese. Turpin is the son of Charles and Verna Turpin of Old Appleton. He is a truck driver with Merix Exp.
Kloeppel
Son to Ryan Michael and Melissa Jane Kloeppel of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:12 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019. Name, Theodore Aloysius. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Kloeppel is the former Melissa Lamprecht, daughter of Mark and Becky Lamprecht of Holly Springs, North Carolina. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Kloeppel is the son of Mike and Ginger Kloeppel of Westphalia, Missouri. He is a personal trainer at Southeast HealthPoint-Jackson.
Hornburg
Son to Alex Zachary and Jessica Elizabeth-Marie Hornburg of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:16 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019. Name, Ronnie Leo. Weight, 8 pounds. Second child, first son. Mrs. Hornburg is the former Jessica Politte, daughter of Amy LeGrand and Randy LeGrand of Marble Hill, Missouri. Hornburg is the son of Margaret Housman of Sikeston, Missouri. He works at Unilever.
Kincy
Daughter to Anastasia Jordan Kincy of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:27 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019. Name, Kiara Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Kincy is the daughter of Rose Mary Kincy of Jackson and the late Jim Kincy.
Ireland
Son to Jordan Tate and Dixie Josephine Ireland of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:27 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019. Name, Camden James Tate. Weight, 7 pounds, 8.5 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Ireland is the former Dixie Smith, daughter of William Smith and Patty Bohnert of Sedgewickville, Missouri, and Kelly Smith of Washington, Indiana. Ireland is the son of Nora Ireland and Nicholas Anderson of Barnhart, Missouri, and Rodney Ireland and Dawn Ward of Belleville, Illinois. Mr. and Mrs. Ireland both work at The Estates of Perryville.
Robinson
Son to Zachary David Robinson and Stacy Lynn Beckerman of Daisy, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:03 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019. Name, Hayden James. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Beckerman is the former Stacy Hobeck, daughter of Ron and Janette Hobeck of Daisy. She is employed by Nearly Perfect Shoes. Robinson is the son of Rodney and Marinda Pinkerton of Millersville. He works for the City of Cape Girardeau.
Walker
Daughter to Matthew Ray and Carrie Lane Walker of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:38 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Name, Sarah Christine Jane. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Walker is the former Carrie Chappell, daughter of William Chappell and Karen Chappell of Sikeston. She works in sales at Walmart. Walker is the son of Sherri McCoy and Cliff McCoy of Sikeston. He works in security at Isle Casino.
Ostendorf
Son to Nicholas David and Christine Agnes Ostendorf of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:02 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Name, Dominic Louis. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Ostendorf is the former Christine Ehrhard, daughter of Herb and Karen Ehrhard of St. Charles, Missouri. She is the principal at St. Mary Cathedral School. Ostendorf is the son of Ken and Mary Ann Ostendorf of Cape Girardeau. He is a payroll specialist at CPU.
Henderson
Son to Wanya Terrell Henderson and Lydia Jane Moyers of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Name, Lincoln Tate. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second son. Moyers is the daughter of Dana and Allan Lynch of Oran, Missouri, and Ben Moyers of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a surgical technician at Saint Francis Medical Center. Henderson is the son of Alquenetta Henderson of Sikeston. He is assistant pasteurizer at Unilever.
Gray
Son to Devin Gray and MacKenzie Terry of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:24 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Name, Damien Alias. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Terry is the daughter of Roberta Terry and Joe Terry of Jackson. She is employed by Pockets 2.0. Gray is the son of Laura Burton of Cape Girardeau and Rodney Gray of Kennesaw, Georgia. He works at Katy O'Ferrell's.
