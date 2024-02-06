Births 5/24/17

Records May 24, 2017

Son to Michael William Manning and Brittany Nicole Hayden of Diehlstadt, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:27 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2017. Name, Caiden James. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Hayden is the daughter of James Wright and Betty Hayden of Charleston, Missouri. Manning is the son of Mike and Judy Manning of Bertrand, Missouri...