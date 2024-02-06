Births 5/24/17

Son to Michael William Manning and Brittany Nicole Hayden of Diehlstadt, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:27 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2017. Name, Caiden James. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Hayden is the daughter of James Wright and Betty Hayden of Charleston, Missouri. Manning is the son of Mike and Judy Manning of Bertrand, Missouri.
Daughter to Megan Sinclair Hempstead of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:02 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Name, Jai'Ceion Sinclair. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Hempstead is the daughter of Evelyn Hempstead and Eugene Lester of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Extra Hands Inc.
