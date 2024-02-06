All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
RecordsMay 24, 2017
Births 5/24/17
Son to Michael William Manning and Brittany Nicole Hayden of Diehlstadt, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:27 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2017. Name, Caiden James. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Hayden is the daughter of James Wright and Betty Hayden of Charleston, Missouri. Manning is the son of Mike and Judy Manning of Bertrand, Missouri...

Manning

Son to Michael William Manning and Brittany Nicole Hayden of Diehlstadt, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:27 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2017. Name, Caiden James. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Hayden is the daughter of James Wright and Betty Hayden of Charleston, Missouri. Manning is the son of Mike and Judy Manning of Bertrand, Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hempstead

Daughter to Megan Sinclair Hempstead of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:02 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Name, Jai'Ceion Sinclair. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Hempstead is the daughter of Evelyn Hempstead and Eugene Lester of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Extra Hands Inc.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
BirthsSep. 27
Births 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform by year-end.

Related
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Police report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Police report 9-26-24
Fire report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Fire report 9-26-24
Fire report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-25-24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
RecordsSep. 24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy