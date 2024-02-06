Births 5/23/18

Son to Robert Clinton and Brooke Danielle Pipes of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:05 p.m. Thursday, May 10, 2018. Name, Asher Randall. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Pipes is the former Brooke Green, daughter of Randy Green of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Rita Green. She is a customer service representative at Bank of Advance. Pipes is the son of Jady Pipes of Cullman, Alabama, and Joann Reed of Sikeston. He is a sales representative with Mid-South Office Supply.
Son to Jason Robert and Cheryl Elizabeth Hartke of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:29 p.m. Friday, May 11, 2018. Name, Zachary Isaac. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Hartke is the former Cheryl Hagler, daughter of Lou Hagler and Barbara Hagler of Cape Girardeau. She is a teacher at St. Vincent de Paul School. Hartke is the son of Harold Hartke and Mary Hartke of Teutopolis, Illinois. He is an area specialist with the USDA-Rural Development.
Daughter to Christopher James Roberts and Dawn Michelle Coleman of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:47 a.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018. Name, Viv-v-an Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 1/2 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Coleman is the daughter of Tina and John Bishop of Perryville. Roberts is the son of Bob and Olivia Roberts of Perryville.
Daughter to Kory Adam and Tonya Michelle Copeland of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:07 p.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018. Name, Lilly Dean. Weight, 4 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Copeland is the former Tonya Budde, daughter of Terri Martin of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Berry Budde of Jackson. Copeland is the son of Stu and Terri Finertie of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Steve and Cindy Copeland of Poplar Bluff. He is manager of Chuckin Clouds Vape Shop.
Son to Austin Dylan and Kayla Renee Roberts of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:44 a.m. Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Name, Maxwell Dylan. Weight, 6 pounds. Third child, second son. Mrs. Roberts is the former Kayla Durham, daughter of Jerry Durham of Dexter, Missouri. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Roberts is the son of Lesa Holland and Jim Roberts of Bloomfield, Missouri. He is employed at Midamerica Hotels Inc.
Son to Michael Bradly Arnold and Olivia Leeann Mouser of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:21 a.m. Sunday, May 13, 2018. Name, Preston Wayne. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mouser is the daughter of Regina Mouser and Scott Mouser of Cape Girardeau. Arnold is the son of Valerie Winingar of Jackson and David Siebert of Benton, Missouri.
Daughter to Joshua Field and Sonja Lynn Long of Fredericktown, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:56 a.m. Sunday, May 13, 2018. Name, Wylder Suzanne Idell. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Long is the former Sonya Afshar, daughter of Jeanette Bauer of Fredericktown and Allen and Karen Afshar of Highland, Illinois. She is employed by the Marquand-Zion School District. Long is the son of the late Leo and Sue Long of Patton, Missouri. He works for Vance Holding.
Son to Christopher George Shelby and Lacey Renee Smith of Charleston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:28 a.m. Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Name, Corban Hayes. Weight, 4 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Smith is the daughter or Richard Smith and Olivia Smith of Benton, Missouri. Shelby is the son of Jeff Shelby of East Prairie, Missouri, and Stephanie Sloan of Charleston. Smith and Shelby are both employed by Reeves Boomland.
Daughter to Elliott James and Rebecca Marie Swoboda of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:38 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Name, Eliza Katherine. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth daughter. Mrs. Swoboda is the former Rebecca Komorech, daughter of Bob and Donna Komorech of Cape Girardeau. She is the human resources manager at Saint Francis Healthcare. Swoboda is the son of Stuart and Kathy Swoboda of Cape Girardeau. He is the area director of Young Life Southeast Missouri.
Son to Nicholas Austin Mountjoy and Terynda Lynn Keith of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:39 a.m. Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Name, Klyde Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second son. Keith is the daughter of Connie Keith of Perryville. Mountjoy is the son of Darwin Mountjoy of Perryville and the late Vickie Mountjoy. He works for Energy Panel Structures in Perryville.