Births 5/23/18

Pipes

Son to Robert Clinton and Brooke Danielle Pipes of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:05 p.m. Thursday, May 10, 2018. Name, Asher Randall. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Pipes is the former Brooke Green, daughter of Randy Green of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Rita Green. She is a customer service representative at Bank of Advance. Pipes is the son of Jady Pipes of Cullman, Alabama, and Joann Reed of Sikeston. He is a sales representative with Mid-South Office Supply.

Hartke

Son to Jason Robert and Cheryl Elizabeth Hartke of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:29 p.m. Friday, May 11, 2018. Name, Zachary Isaac. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Hartke is the former Cheryl Hagler, daughter of Lou Hagler and Barbara Hagler of Cape Girardeau. She is a teacher at St. Vincent de Paul School. Hartke is the son of Harold Hartke and Mary Hartke of Teutopolis, Illinois. He is an area specialist with the USDA-Rural Development.

Roberts

Daughter to Christopher James Roberts and Dawn Michelle Coleman of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:47 a.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018. Name, Viv-v-an Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 1/2 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Coleman is the daughter of Tina and John Bishop of Perryville. Roberts is the son of Bob and Olivia Roberts of Perryville.

Copeland

Daughter to Kory Adam and Tonya Michelle Copeland of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:07 p.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018. Name, Lilly Dean. Weight, 4 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Copeland is the former Tonya Budde, daughter of Terri Martin of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Berry Budde of Jackson. Copeland is the son of Stu and Terri Finertie of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Steve and Cindy Copeland of Poplar Bluff. He is manager of Chuckin Clouds Vape Shop.

Roberts

Son to Austin Dylan and Kayla Renee Roberts of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:44 a.m. Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Name, Maxwell Dylan. Weight, 6 pounds. Third child, second son. Mrs. Roberts is the former Kayla Durham, daughter of Jerry Durham of Dexter, Missouri. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Roberts is the son of Lesa Holland and Jim Roberts of Bloomfield, Missouri. He is employed at Midamerica Hotels Inc.