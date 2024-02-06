Births 5/22/20

Kinder

Son to Jordan Blake Kinder and Shelby Katherine Oliver of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:50 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020. Name, Waylon Douglas. Weight, 4 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Ms. Oliver is the daughter of Jason Oliver of Charleston, Missouri, and Shay Eaves of Dallas. Kinder is the son of Joe and Raqui Kinder of Advance. He works at Procter & Gamble.

Berger

Son to Nicholas Paul Berger and Madison Lee Hagan of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:44 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020. Name, Elijah Robert. Weight, 5.6 pounds. First child. Ms. Hagan is the daughter of Chad Hagan of Perryville and Andrea Donnelly of Perryville. She works at Barnes Mart. Berger is the son of Robert Berger of St. Louis and Gina Berger of Perryville. He works for Jerry Kelly.

Whitlock

Son to Brendon Van and Sarah Elaine Whitlock of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:10 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020. Name, Bennett Cecil. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Whitlock is the former Sarah Huey, daughter of Darrell and Deborah Huey of Cape Girardeau. She is delivery coordinator at Menards. Whitlock is the son of Ron and Angel Skaggs of Cape Girardeau. He is a patrolman with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Miles

Twin son and daughter to Kyle Arthur Ozee and Cylee Ann Miles of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Daughter, Josee Dawn was born at 9:10 a.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Son, Brantlee Edward was born at 10:05 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter and first son. Ms. Miles is the daughter of Larry Stull of Desloge, Missouri, and Tiffany Miles of Bismarck, Missouri. Ozee is the son of Kimberly Bell of Farmington, Missouri.

Capone

Son to Chad Jeffrey and Meagan Lee Capone of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:30 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020. Name, Rohan Jeffrey. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Capone is the former Meagan Whitehead, daughter of Natalie Dowdy of Jackson. She works for Ameren Missouri. Capone is the son of Jeff and Linda Capone of Jackson. He works for Burke Electric.

Patterson

Son to Bradley Scott and Miranda Marie Patterson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:04 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020. Name, Andrew Blake. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Patterson is the former Miranda Daniel, daughter of Shawn and Tara Daniel of Arab, Alabama, and Kellie and Scott Parsley of Rockmart, Georgia. She is self-employed. Patterson is the son of Ken and Cerett Patterson of Arab and Charlotte and Mikey Davidson of Albertville, Alabama. He is a Flexo trainer and printing-press operator.

Pinkerton

Son to Travis Wade and Amanda Lee Pinkerton of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:59 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020. Name, Cade Ansel. Weight, 7 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Pinkerton is the former Amanda Kimes. She works for Thomas Gibbons OD. Pinkerton is a journey lineman with Citizens Electric

Loveless

Son to John Paul Loveless and Chelsey Lynn Jones of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:41 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020. Name, Bodhi Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Ms. Jones is the former Chelsey Sparkman, daughter of Mike and Misty Sparkman of Cape Girardeau. She is an optician with Regional Eyecare Center. Loveless is the son of Steve and Melody Loveless of Benton, Missouri. He is a truck driver with DHL in Jackson.