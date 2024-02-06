Births 5-21-24

Daughter to James Ludwig and Corrina Rhodes of Glen Allen, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 12:40 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2024. Name, Dessi Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Rhodes is the daughter of Connie Rhodes and Darryl Rhodes of Glen Allen. She works for MFA Oil. Ludwig is the son of Kimberly Ludwig and Jim Ludwig of Marble Hill. He is the owner of SEMO Exteriors.
Daughter to Lane VanGennip and Ally Whitener of Marble Hill, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 10:10 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2024. Name, Blakely Fern. Weight, 6 pounds, 4.8 ounces. First child. Whitener is the daughter of Doug and Kelly Whitener of Marble Hill. VanGennip is the son of Alex and Alisa VanGennip of Marble Hill.
