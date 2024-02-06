Births 5-21-24

Daughter to James Ludwig and Corrina Rhodes of Glen Allen, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 12:40 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2024. Name, Dessi Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Rhodes is the daughter of Connie Rhodes and Darryl Rhodes of Glen Allen. She works for MFA Oil. Ludwig is the son of Kimberly Ludwig and Jim Ludwig of Marble Hill. He is the owner of SEMO Exteriors. ...