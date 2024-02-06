Births 5/21/23

Keith

Daughter to Bryan Keith and Catherine Arensmann of Glen Allen, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:03 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Name, Bryn Sky. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Arensmann is the daughter of Nancy Allen of Glen Allen and the late William Allen. She is a homemaker. Keith is the son of Terry Keith and Mike Ruehling of Old Appleton and Randy Keith of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is employed by Todd Cook Remodeling.

Owens

Son to Christian Owens and Jacquilynne Doyle of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:39 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023. Name, Axel Jake. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Doyle is the daughter of Shawn Doyle and Misty Wildhaber of Jackson. She works at The Villas of Jackson. Owens is the son of Lora McMunn and Jason Owens of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by James Construction and Fence.