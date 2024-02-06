Births 5/21/23

Daughter to Bryan Keith and Catherine Arensmann of Glen Allen, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:03 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Name, Bryn Sky. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Arensmann is the daughter of Nancy Allen of Glen Allen and the late William Allen. She is a homemaker. Keith is the son of Terry Keith and Mike Ruehling of Old Appleton and Randy Keith of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is employed by Todd Cook Remodeling.
Son to Christian Owens and Jacquilynne Doyle of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:39 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023. Name, Axel Jake. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Doyle is the daughter of Shawn Doyle and Misty Wildhaber of Jackson. She works at The Villas of Jackson. Owens is the son of Lora McMunn and Jason Owens of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by James Construction and Fence.
Daughter to Trevor and Mahala Turner of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:02 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023. Name, Hallie Iva Faye. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Turner is the daughter of Mark Mayfield of Patton, Missouri. She is employed by the Missouri Veterans Home. Turner is the son of Tory Turner and Kenny Turner of Marble Hill. He works at Academy Sports and Outdoors.
Daughter to Trae McCullough and Breanna Burton of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:04 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023. Name, Ivy Rose. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Burton is the daughter of Jeremy Burton of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and Jennifer Burton of Jackson. McCullough is the son of Debbie Johnston of Jackson. He works for Land Escapes Nursery and Landscaping.
