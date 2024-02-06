Births 5/21/19

Son to Kevin and Casey Brunke of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:13 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Name, August Callahan. Weight, 8 pounds, 7.8 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Brunke is the daughter of Doug and Connie Randol of Jackson. She is assistant public works director for the City of Cape Girardeau. Brunke is the son of Ed and Diana Brunke of Jackson. He is a natural history biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Son to Cody and Bailey Kennedy of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:34 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Name, Liam James. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Kennedy is the daughter of Molly Olson and Dave Olson of Jackson. Kennedy is the son of Marla Kennedy and Jerry Kennedy of Patton. Mr. and Mrs. Kennedy are both employed by the Meadow Heights School District.
Son to David and Heather Brown of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:05 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019. Name, Liam Xavier. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Brown is the daughter of Paul and Fred Tackett of Murphysboro, Illinois, and William and Sharen Oakley of Cambria, Illinois. She is an associate with Aldi. Brown is the son of Patty Brown of Cape Girardeau and Willie and Kathy Brown of Cape Girardeau. He is a welder with Mid South Steel.
