Births 5/21/19

Kennedy

Son to Cody and Bailey Kennedy of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:34 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Name, Liam James. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Kennedy is the daughter of Molly Olson and Dave Olson of Jackson. Kennedy is the son of Marla Kennedy and Jerry Kennedy of Patton. Mr. and Mrs. Kennedy are both employed by the Meadow Heights School District.

Brown

Son to David and Heather Brown of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:05 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019. Name, Liam Xavier. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Brown is the daughter of Paul and Fred Tackett of Murphysboro, Illinois, and William and Sharen Oakley of Cambria, Illinois. She is an associate with Aldi. Brown is the son of Patty Brown of Cape Girardeau and Willie and Kathy Brown of Cape Girardeau. He is a welder with Mid South Steel.