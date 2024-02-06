Births 5/21/17

Foster

Son to Justin Eric and Alyssa Louise Foster of Glenallen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:08 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Name, Eric Dean. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Foster is the former Alyssa Cureton, daughter of Christina James and Paul Cureton of Marquand, Missouri. Foster is the son of Sandi Sitze of Perryville, Missouri, and Dean Foster of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He is a loader operator with B&B Timber.

Davis

Son to Chelsea Renee Davis of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Name, Kalen Ray William. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Davis is the daughter of Michelle and Tim Davis of Perryville, Missouri, and Larry and Dorthey Bleckler of Ozora, Missouri, and the late Robert Brown of Perryville.

Lane

Son to Caleb Katez and Nakema Dorothea Lane of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Name, Auriyon King Katez. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Lane is the former Nakema Ivy, daughter of Annie and Lee Treadwell of Cape Girardeau. Lane is the son of Clezell Peet of Sikeston, Missouri. He is an over-the-road truck driver.