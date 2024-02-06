Births 5/21/17

Son to Justin Eric and Alyssa Louise Foster of Glenallen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:08 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Name, Eric Dean. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Foster is the former Alyssa Cureton, daughter of Christina James and Paul Cureton of Marquand, Missouri. Foster is the son of Sandi Sitze of Perryville, Missouri, and Dean Foster of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He is a loader operator with B&B Timber.
Son to Chelsea Renee Davis of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Name, Kalen Ray William. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Davis is the daughter of Michelle and Tim Davis of Perryville, Missouri, and Larry and Dorthey Bleckler of Ozora, Missouri, and the late Robert Brown of Perryville.
Son to Caleb Katez and Nakema Dorothea Lane of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Name, Auriyon King Katez. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Lane is the former Nakema Ivy, daughter of Annie and Lee Treadwell of Cape Girardeau. Lane is the son of Clezell Peet of Sikeston, Missouri. He is an over-the-road truck driver.
Son to Jerel Omar Pilgram Sr. and LaKendra Krochelle Purdiman of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:31 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Name, JeKobe Omeir. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, first son. Purdiman is the daughter of LaSonya Stuckey of Cairo, Illinois. Pilgram is the son of Gwendolyn Pilgram of Mounds, Illinois. He is employed by Rent SEMO.
Son to Corey John and Rachel Elizabeth Lorenz of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:42 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Name, Cayson John. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Lorenz is the former Rachel Sprandel, daughter of Scott and Debby Sprandel of Jackson. She is employed by Cape Girardeau Central High School. Lorenz is the son of Linda and Rodney Miesner of Farrar, Missouri.
Daughter to Natasha Lynn Newton of Mounds, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:57 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Name, Natalia Lanae. Weight, 4 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Newton is the daughter of Rickey and Yulonda Newton of Mounds, Illinois.
Son to Brett Michaels and Heather Danielle Dieffenbach of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Name, Joseph Lee Everett. Weight, 9 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Dieffenbach is the former Heather Copen, daughter of Joe and Pam Copen of Cape Girardeau. Dieffenbach is the son of Roxanne Jewell of Belton, Missouri.