Births 5/20/18

Twin daughter and son to Jesse Wade and Shelby Kaye Long of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:29 p.m., Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Daughter Darcy Ann weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Son Chase Wade weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. The couple has one other daughter. Mrs. Long is the former Shelby Vandeven, daughter of Gary and Kim Vandeven of Marble Hill. She is a fourth-grade teacher at Woodland Elementary School. Long is the son of D.J and Laurie Long of Grassy, Missouri. He is a salesman at NuWay in Jackson.
Son to Zachary Darrell and Brittany Marie Hecht of Frohna, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:38 a.m. Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Name, Grayson Lloyd. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Hecht is the former Brittany Mezo, daughter of Jeff and Jan Mezo of Perryville, Missouri. She is preschool teacher with the Altenburg (Missouri) School District. Hecht is the son of Darrel Hecht and Karen Clifton of Frohna and Rick and Lynne Kreutz of Perryville. He is a maintenance technician at TG Missouri.
Son to Lance Patrick and Emily Suzanne Ruebel of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Name, Awson Lynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 .2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Ruebel is the former Emily Essner, daughter of Jill Essner and John Essner of Cape Girardeau. She is a phlebotomist and lab assistant at Saint Francis Medical Center. Ruebel is the son of LaDonna Ruebel and Richard Lee Ruebel of Cape Girardeau. He works in account management at Express Employment Professionals.
Daughter to John David and Sarah Elizabeth Cundiff of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:56 p.m. Thursday, May 10, 2018. Name, Amelia Marie. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Cundiff is the former Sarah Wilson, daughter of Joann Wilson and Allen Wilson of Sparta, Illinois. She is a teacher. Cundiff is the son of Rena Cundiff and Mike Cundiff of Sparta. He is a principal.
Daughter to Larry David II and Allison Ann Nussbaum of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:56 p.m. Thursday, May 10, 2018. Name, Nora Ann. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Nussbaum is the former Allison Bueter, daughter of Anthony and the late Deborah Bueter of Leopold. She is an occupational therapist at Life Care Center in Cape Girardeau. Nussbaum is the son of Larry and Connie Nussbaum of Leopold. He works for Crader Distributing.
Son to Terry Dustin and Ashley Cole Wagner of Marquand, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:24 p.m. Friday, May 11, 2018. Name, Abbott Cole. Weight, 9 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Wagner is the former Ashley Doublin, daughter of Charles and Sabrina Doublin of Patton, Missouri. She is a secretary with Wagner Residential Care. Wagner is the son of Terry and Teena Wagner of Marquand. He is the manager of Diana's Boarding Home.
Son to Brett Michaels and Heather Danielle Dieffenbach of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 6:23 p.m. Friday, May 11, 2018. Name, Kayson Cain. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Mrs. Dieffenbach is the former Heather Copen, daughter of Pam and Joe Copen of Millersville, and Christina Barton of Mart, Texas. Dieffenbach is the son of Roxann Jewell of Belton, Missouri.
Son to Eric Allen Miget and Whitney Lee Roberts of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:22 p.m. Friday, May 11, 2018. Name, Sawyer Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Roberts is the daughter of Rodney Roberts and Betty Roberts of Oak Ridge. She is employed by Perryville Chiropractic. Miget is the son of Richard Miget and Margie Miget of Perryville. He works for Plaza Tire in Perryville.
Daughter to Dustin Richard Martin and Cherish Dawn Marie Roberts of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:17 a.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018. Name, Layla Lynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Roberts is the daughter of Tammi Roberts and Troy Roberts of Crump. She works at Southeast Hospital and the Missouri Veterans Home. Martin is the son of Troy Martin and Chris Martin of Scott City. He is employed by Armor Lite Trailers LLC.
