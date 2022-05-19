Births 5/19/22

Daughter to Ian Ashley and Alexis Bishop of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:16 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022. Name, Addison Sue. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Bishop is the daughter of Kim Bishop and Brad Bishop of St. Charles, Missouri. She works at SoutheastHEALTH. Ashley is the son of Rhonda Ashley and Paul Carapella of St. Charles. He is employed by Nutrien Ag Solutions...