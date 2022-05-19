All sections
RecordsMay 19, 2022

Births 5/19/22

Daughter to Ian Ashley and Alexis Bishop of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:16 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022. Name, Addison Sue. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Bishop is the daughter of Kim Bishop and Brad Bishop of St. Charles, Missouri. She works at SoutheastHEALTH. Ashley is the son of Rhonda Ashley and Paul Carapella of St. Charles. He is employed by Nutrien Ag Solutions.

Son to Eli Schmidgall and Kaylei Conway of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:51 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022. Name, Braxten Eli. Weight, 8 pounds, 10.6 ounces. First child. Conway is the daughter of Nettie and Brian Thomas of Chester, Illinois, and Heather and Jeremy Conway of Percy, Illinois. Schmidgall is the son of Lynn Schmidgall of Patton and the late Mark Schmidgall.

Births
