Births 5/19/21

Daughter to Jacob and Kami Hancock of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 10:51 a.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021. Name, Octavia MacKenzie. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Hancock is the daughter of Lisa Flick of Cobden, Illinois, and Ron and Pam Hinkle of Anna, Illinois. She is a stay-at-home mom. Hancock is the son of Davina and Dave Mayberry of Dongola, Illinois, and Ronny and Tammy Hancock of Scott City. He works for Luhr Brothers.
Daughter to Judd and Dana Hagans of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:54 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Name, Lilly Jean. Weight, 8 pounds, 14.6 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Hagans is the daughter of Butch and Pam Wright of Jackson. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Hagans is the son of Melody Hagans of Jackson. He works for Robinson Construction.
Son to Logan and Hailey Bartels of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:52 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Name, Beckett Wesley. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bartels is the daughter of Chad and Jessica Callis of Jackson, and Jennifer and Derrick Johnston of Jackson. She works at SkinCure Oncology and SoutheastHEALTH. Bartels is the son of Wes Bartels and Sandy Wendel of Jackson, and Sandy Bartels and Jim Kuehn of Frohna, Missouri. He is employed by Koehler Engineering & Surveying.
Son to Gabe Miller and Kristine White of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Name, Stetson Asher. Weight, 7 pounds, 6.8 ounces. Third son. White is the daughter of Tammy and Barry White of Wappapello, Missouri, and Rick and Catherine White of Leesburg, Florida. She works at Heartland Care & Rehab. Miller is the son of Brenda and Kevin Miller of Chaffee, Missouri. He is employed by Mondi.
Son to Nathan and Cortney Diesser, Southeast Hospital, 11:57 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021. Name, Forrest Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Diesser is the daughter of Steve and Jhena Copeland of Farmington, Missouri. She is a pharmacy technician at John's Pharmacy. Diesser is the son of Michael and Valerie Diesser of Noble, Illinois. He is a mechanic at Kimbeland Country Club.
Son to Clayton Franklin and Anita Bailey of Zalma, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Name, Braxton Garnett. Weight, 76 pounds, 2.6 ounces. Third child, first son. Bailey is the daughter of Linda Bailey of Zalma. Franklin is the son of Ruby Franklin and Mike "Mook" Franklin of Arab, Missouri. He is employed by Burchett's Sawmill.
Daughter to David and Jacqueline Weidenbenner of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:54 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021. Name, Marcela Jean. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Weidenbenner is the daughter of John and Cecelia Boos of Cape Girardeau. She is a Spanish teacher at Jackson High School. Weidenbenner is the son of Curtis and Stephanie Weidenbenner of Jackson. He is a police officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.