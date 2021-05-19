Births 5/19/21

Hancock

Daughter to Jacob and Kami Hancock of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 10:51 a.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021. Name, Octavia MacKenzie. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Hancock is the daughter of Lisa Flick of Cobden, Illinois, and Ron and Pam Hinkle of Anna, Illinois. She is a stay-at-home mom. Hancock is the son of Davina and Dave Mayberry of Dongola, Illinois, and Ronny and Tammy Hancock of Scott City. He works for Luhr Brothers.

Hagans

Daughter to Judd and Dana Hagans of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:54 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Name, Lilly Jean. Weight, 8 pounds, 14.6 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Hagans is the daughter of Butch and Pam Wright of Jackson. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Hagans is the son of Melody Hagans of Jackson. He works for Robinson Construction.

Bartels

Son to Logan and Hailey Bartels of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:52 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Name, Beckett Wesley. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bartels is the daughter of Chad and Jessica Callis of Jackson, and Jennifer and Derrick Johnston of Jackson. She works at SkinCure Oncology and SoutheastHEALTH. Bartels is the son of Wes Bartels and Sandy Wendel of Jackson, and Sandy Bartels and Jim Kuehn of Frohna, Missouri. He is employed by Koehler Engineering & Surveying.