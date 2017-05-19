Records May 19, 2017

Births 5/19/17

Son to Brandon Keith Allen and Krystal Dawn James of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:24 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2017. Name, Tucker Kole. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. James is the daughter of Lesa James of Advance and Donald James of Cape Girardeau. She works at the Lutheran Home. Allen is the son of Teresa Allen of Bloomfield, Missouri, and Keith Allen of Springfield, Missouri. He is employed by Tank Tech...