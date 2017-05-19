Births 5/19/17

Son to Brandon Keith Allen and Krystal Dawn James of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:24 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2017. Name, Tucker Kole. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. James is the daughter of Lesa James of Advance and Donald James of Cape Girardeau. She works at the Lutheran Home. Allen is the son of Teresa Allen of Bloomfield, Missouri, and Keith Allen of Springfield, Missouri. He is employed by Tank Tech.
Daughter to Jeremy Gene and Britney Loryn Graul of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2017. Name, Azlyn Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Graul is the former Britney Koenig, daughter of Lori and Terry Duvall of Perryville. Graul is the son of Gale Graul and Sandy Shumway of Coulterville, Illinois. He is employed by the U.S. Postal Service.