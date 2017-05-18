Births 5/18/17

Snell

Daughter to Kelly K. and Valerie N. Snell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:14 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2017. Name, Kamryn Alivia. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Snell is the former Valerie Hency, daughter of Greg and Carolyn Hency of Benton, Missouri. She is employed by Berghoff's Cafe. Snell is the son of Cindy Gaines of Cape Girardeau and Roger and Tina Snell of Egypt Mills. He is a crew chief with Richards Land Surveying.

Schamburg

Daughter to Mathew J. and Suzanne M. Schamburg of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:19 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017. Name, Mollie Mae. Weight, 6 pounds,14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Schamburg is the former Suzanne Voelker, daughter of Charles and Nancy Voelker of Perryville. She is an occupational therapist at SoutheastHEALTH. Schamburg is the son of Ralph and Victoria Schamburg of Perryville. He is a detective with the Perry County Sheriff's Department.