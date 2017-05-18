All sections
RecordsMay 18, 2017
Births 5/18/17
Snell

Daughter to Kelly K. and Valerie N. Snell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:14 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2017. Name, Kamryn Alivia. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Snell is the former Valerie Hency, daughter of Greg and Carolyn Hency of Benton, Missouri. She is employed by Berghoff's Cafe. Snell is the son of Cindy Gaines of Cape Girardeau and Roger and Tina Snell of Egypt Mills. He is a crew chief with Richards Land Surveying.

Schamburg

Daughter to Mathew J. and Suzanne M. Schamburg of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:19 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017. Name, Mollie Mae. Weight, 6 pounds,14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Schamburg is the former Suzanne Voelker, daughter of Charles and Nancy Voelker of Perryville. She is an occupational therapist at SoutheastHEALTH. Schamburg is the son of Ralph and Victoria Schamburg of Perryville. He is a detective with the Perry County Sheriff's Department.

Holland

Daughter to William Robert and Stephanie Elizabeth Holland of Morley, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:56 a.m. Sunday, May 7, 2017. Name, Isabella Josephine. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Holland is the former Stephanie Turner, daughter of Lisa and Darren Miller of Morley. She works at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Cape Girardeau. Holland is the son of Jennifer Burger of Morley and John Holland of Sikeston, Missouri.

Lowe

Daughter to Briana M. Lowe of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:03 a.m. Sunday, May 7, 2017. Name, Aubri Elise. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Lowe is the daughter of Brian Lowe of Sikeston and Libby Mekan of Bernie, Missouri.

Births
