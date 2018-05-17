All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsMay 17, 2018

Births 5/17/18

Son to Tim Allen and Kristy Michelle Landewee of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:59 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Name, Kyndall Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Landewee is the former Kristy Blue, daughter of Kenny Blue and Sharon Blue of Chaffee. She is a certified public accountant with K-Coe Isom. Landewee is the son of Harold Landewee and Agnes Landewee of Oran, Missouri. He is a project manager with Columbia Construction...

Southeast Missourian

Landewee

Son to Tim Allen and Kristy Michelle Landewee of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:59 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Name, Kyndall Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Landewee is the former Kristy Blue, daughter of Kenny Blue and Sharon Blue of Chaffee. She is a certified public accountant with K-Coe Isom. Landewee is the son of Harold Landewee and Agnes Landewee of Oran, Missouri. He is a project manager with Columbia Construction.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Burton

Daughter to Benjamin Tyler and Katelyn Nicole Burton of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:35 p.m. Thursday, May 10, 2018. Name, Charlotte Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Burton is the former Katelyn Wallace, daughter of Chris and Jennifer Wallace of Cape Girardeau. She is a ministry assistant at Cape First Church. Burton is the son of Pat and Tammie Burton of Sikeston, Missouri. He is a graphic designer at Cape First Church.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
BirthsDec. 6
Births 12-7-24
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-21-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy