Births 5/17/18

Burton

Daughter to Benjamin Tyler and Katelyn Nicole Burton of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:35 p.m. Thursday, May 10, 2018. Name, Charlotte Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Burton is the former Katelyn Wallace, daughter of Chris and Jennifer Wallace of Cape Girardeau. She is a ministry assistant at Cape First Church. Burton is the son of Pat and Tammie Burton of Sikeston, Missouri. He is a graphic designer at Cape First Church.