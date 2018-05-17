Births 5/17/18

Son to Tim Allen and Kristy Michelle Landewee of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:59 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Name, Kyndall Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Landewee is the former Kristy Blue, daughter of Kenny Blue and Sharon Blue of Chaffee. She is a certified public accountant with K-Coe Isom. Landewee is the son of Harold Landewee and Agnes Landewee of Oran, Missouri. He is a project manager with Columbia Construction.
Daughter to Benjamin Tyler and Katelyn Nicole Burton of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:35 p.m. Thursday, May 10, 2018. Name, Charlotte Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Burton is the former Katelyn Wallace, daughter of Chris and Jennifer Wallace of Cape Girardeau. She is a ministry assistant at Cape First Church. Burton is the son of Pat and Tammie Burton of Sikeston, Missouri. He is a graphic designer at Cape First Church.
