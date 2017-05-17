Births 5/17/17

Snell

Daughter to Kelly K. and Valerie N. Snell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:14 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2017. Name, Kamryn Alivia. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Snell is the former Valerie Hency, daughter of Greg and Carolyn Hency of Benton, Missouri. She is employed by Berghoff's Cafe. Snell is the son of Cindy Gaines of Cape Girardeau and Roger and Tina Snell of Egypt Mills. He is a crew chief with Richards Land Surveying.

Farris

Daughter to Jesse Michael and Megan Francis Farris of Kelso, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:59 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2017. Name, Caroline Reese. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Farris is the former Megan Glastetter, daughter of Ted and Theresa Glastetter of New Hamburg, Missouri. She is a lab technician at Verdesian Life Sciences. Farris is the son of Danny and Connie Brown of Cape Girardeau. He is a warehouse forklift operator at River Eagle Distributing.

Robbins

Son to David Eric and Lauren Michelle Robbins of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:51 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2017. Name, Jonathan Eric. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Robbins is the former Lauren Dillman, daughter of Mike Dillman and Cindy Dillman of Longview, Illinois. She is a pharmacist at Walmart Neighborhood Market. Robbins is the son of Eric Robbins and Cathy Robbins of Cape Girardeau. He is a pharmacist at Sam's Club.

Sparkman

Daughter to Garrett Allen and Ashley Ellen Sparkman of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:18 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2017. Name, Vera Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Sparkman is the former Ashley Foeste, daughter of Mark and Andrea Foeste of Cape Girardeau and Marty and Julie Platz of Jackson. She is employed by Foeste Masonry. Sparkman is the son of Greg and Lisa Sparkman of Gordonville. He works for Midwest Block and Brick.