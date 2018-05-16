Births 5/16/18

Son to Seth and Rochelle Compaore of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:12 a.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018. Name, William Isaac. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Compaore is the former Rochelle Baldridge, daughter of Sandy and Roxanne Baldridge of Jenks, Oklahoma. She is a French instructor at Southeast Missouri State University. Compaore is the son of Zarata Tiemtore of Ouagadougou, Berkina Faso. He is a graduate instructor at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Daughter to Rynn David and Lauren "Casey" Eskew of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:44 a.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018. Name, Caroline Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Eskew is the former Lauren Alberson, daughter of Mark and Sandi Alberson of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a registered nurse. Eskew is the son of Ron and Janae Eskew of Scott City. He is a finisher with Nip Kelley.
Twin sons to Tyler Wellington and Jessica Dawn Phelps of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Jacob Dillon was born at 7:43 a.m. and weighed 3 pounds, 10 ounces. Noah Avery was born at 7:56 a.m. and weighed 3 pounds, 15 ounces. First children. Mrs. Phelps is the former Jessica Price, daughter of Don and Evelyn Price of Ellsinore, Missouri. She is an investigator with the Department of Health and Senior Services. Phelps is the son of Clay and Vicki Phelps of Whitewater. He is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to Drew A. Mitchem and Lauren P. Phillips of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:07 p.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018. Name, Tate Allen, Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first son. Phillips is the daughter of Amy Loper and Leon Phillips of Oran. Mitchem is the son of Sherry and Dwayne Mitchem of Oran. He works for Viking Civies.
Son to Riley Stockton Hadenfeldt and Amber Dawn Boyer of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:36 p.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018. Name, Declan Ross. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Boyer is the daughter of Jerrie Myers of Sikeston, Missouri, and Monte Boyer of East Prairie. She is a loan secretary at Focus Bank. Hadenfeldt is the son of Debbie Hadenfeldt of Charleston, Missouri, and John Hadenfeldt of East Prairie.
Son to Aaron Jacob and Michaela Bernice Lofland of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:47 p.m. Monday, May 7, 2018. Name, Aiden Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Lofland is a member of the National Guard.
Daughter to Ron Maurice Johnson and Victoria Lynne Glueck of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:12 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Name, Elaina Kathleen. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Glueck is the daughter of Angie Glueck of Cape Girardeau. Johnson is the son of Delorse Bussell of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Daughter to Devan Wayne Simms and Chalenia Jazzmen Clubbs of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:32 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Name, Makenna Mae. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Clubbs is the daughter of Gary and Angie Henderson of Olive Branch, Illinois. She is a homemaker at Caring Hands. Simms is the son of Jeff Simms and Paula Simms of Scott City. He is a general laborer at Havco Wood Products.
Twins to Jesse Wade and Shelby Kaye Long of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Daughter Darcy Ann was born at 8:29 p.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Son Chase Wade was born at 8:29 p.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. The Longs have one other daughter. Mrs. Long is the former Shelby Vandeven, daughter of Gary and Kim Vandeven of Marble Hill. She is a fourth-grade teacher at Woodland Elementary School. Long is the son of D.J. and Laurie Long of Grassy, Missouri. He is a salesman at NuWay in Jackson.
Daughter to Nick Matthew and Nicole Danielle Luckey of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:36 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Name, Ava Kate. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Luckey is the former Nicole Petzoldt, daughter of Earl and Diane Petzoldt of Frohna, Missouri. She is a registered nurse with Saint Francis Medical Center. Luckey is the son of Kent and Laura Luckey of Altenburg, Missouri. He is a firefighter with the city of Cape Girardeau.
