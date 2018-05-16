Births 5/16/18

Compaorï¿½

Son to Seth and Rochelle Compaore of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:12 a.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018. Name, William Isaac. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Compaore is the former Rochelle Baldridge, daughter of Sandy and Roxanne Baldridge of Jenks, Oklahoma. She is a French instructor at Southeast Missouri State University. Compaore is the son of Zarata Tiemtore of Ouagadougou, Berkina Faso. He is a graduate instructor at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Eskew

Daughter to Rynn David and Lauren "Casey" Eskew of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:44 a.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018. Name, Caroline Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Eskew is the former Lauren Alberson, daughter of Mark and Sandi Alberson of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a registered nurse. Eskew is the son of Ron and Janae Eskew of Scott City. He is a finisher with Nip Kelley.

Phelps

Twin sons to Tyler Wellington and Jessica Dawn Phelps of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Jacob Dillon was born at 7:43 a.m. and weighed 3 pounds, 10 ounces. Noah Avery was born at 7:56 a.m. and weighed 3 pounds, 15 ounces. First children. Mrs. Phelps is the former Jessica Price, daughter of Don and Evelyn Price of Ellsinore, Missouri. She is an investigator with the Department of Health and Senior Services. Phelps is the son of Clay and Vicki Phelps of Whitewater. He is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Mitchem

Son to Drew A. Mitchem and Lauren P. Phillips of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:07 p.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018. Name, Tate Allen, Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first son. Phillips is the daughter of Amy Loper and Leon Phillips of Oran. Mitchem is the son of Sherry and Dwayne Mitchem of Oran. He works for Viking Civies.

Hadenfeldt

Son to Riley Stockton Hadenfeldt and Amber Dawn Boyer of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:36 p.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018. Name, Declan Ross. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Boyer is the daughter of Jerrie Myers of Sikeston, Missouri, and Monte Boyer of East Prairie. She is a loan secretary at Focus Bank. Hadenfeldt is the son of Debbie Hadenfeldt of Charleston, Missouri, and John Hadenfeldt of East Prairie.