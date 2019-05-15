Births 5/15/19

Daughter to Jacob Michael and Nicole Marie Klassen of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:13 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Name, Lacey Marie. Weight, 6 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Klassen is the former Nicole Cavins, daughter of Shelly Moore of Perryville and the late Terry Cavins. She works at the Park-et Restaurant in Perryville. Klassen is the son of Tammy Welker of Perryville and Tim Klassen of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is employed by TG Missouri in Perryville.
Daughter to Garrett Lee and Katlyn Marie Flentge of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:28 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Name, Isla Mae. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Flentge is the former Katlyn Ray, daughter of John Ray and Sheila Ray of Perryville. She is self-employed. Flentge is the son of Tom Flentge and Sheila Flentge of Perryville. He is a firefighter/paramedic with the St. Charles Fire Department. He is also self-employed.
Daughter to Robert John and Sarah Lynn Shanahan of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:33 a.m. Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Name, Hailey Renee. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Shanahan is the former Sarah Corson, daughter of Diane and John Corson of St. Louis. Shanahan is the son of Debbie and Rich Shanahan of O'Fallon, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Shanahan work for Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Daughter to Natasha Danyell Larry of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:37 p.m. Friday, April 27, 2018. Name, Nylaa Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Larry is the daughter of Carrol and Roger Larry of Cape Girardeau. She is a certified medical assistant.
Daughter to Kyle and Emily Alley of Kansas City, Missouri, Liberty Hospital, 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 30, 2018. Name, Ava Charlotte. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Alley is the former Emily Hiett, daughter of Randy and Garia Hiett of Cape Girardeau. She is employed as a benefit specialist with Mayo Clinic. Alley is the son of Chris and Dawn Alley of Chesterfield, Missouri. He is a human resource manager with Land O'Lakes in St. Joseph, Missouri.
