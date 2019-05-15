Births 5/15/19

Klassen

Daughter to Jacob Michael and Nicole Marie Klassen of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:13 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Name, Lacey Marie. Weight, 6 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Klassen is the former Nicole Cavins, daughter of Shelly Moore of Perryville and the late Terry Cavins. She works at the Park-et Restaurant in Perryville. Klassen is the son of Tammy Welker of Perryville and Tim Klassen of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is employed by TG Missouri in Perryville.

Flentge

Daughter to Garrett Lee and Katlyn Marie Flentge of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:28 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Name, Isla Mae. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Flentge is the former Katlyn Ray, daughter of John Ray and Sheila Ray of Perryville. She is self-employed. Flentge is the son of Tom Flentge and Sheila Flentge of Perryville. He is a firefighter/paramedic with the St. Charles Fire Department. He is also self-employed.