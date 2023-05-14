Births 5/14/23

Kinder

Son to Joseph Shadrick and Brooklyne Paige Kinder of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:21 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Name, Kaiden Joseph. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Fifth child, first son. Mrs. Kinder is the former Brooklyne Burton, daughter of Rebecca and Sean Salvo of Chaffee, Missouri, and Bill Burton of Benton, Missouri. Kinder is the son of Raquel and Joe Kinder of Advance. He is sales manager at Coad Chevrolet.

Morgan

Daughter to George Manuia and Marissa Angelique Morgan of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:04 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023. Name, Penelope May. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Morgan is the former Marissa Spalding, daughter of Steven Spalding and Darlene Spalding of Jackson. She is a dental hygienist in Cape Girardeau. Morgan is the son of Tim White and Helen White of Cuba, Missouri. He is a program coordinator at Charlottesville, Virginia.

Davis

Son to Levi Timothy and Trista Paige Davis of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:50 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023. Name, Beau Everett. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Davis is the former Trista Clark, daughter of Ronny and Tina Clark of Zalma, Missouri. She is an administrator with Guardian Land Title. Davis is the son of Jason and Tammy Holman of Advance, Missouri, and Tim Davis of Advance. He is a laborer with Delta Asphalt.

Aufdenberg

Son to Evan Joseph Aufdenberg and Logun Ann Garris of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:15 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023. Name, Loyer James. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Garris is the daughter of Nonnie Garris and Donovan Garris of Perryville, Missouri. She works at Barnes Mart. Aufdenberg is the son of Sarah Aufdenberg and Michael Aufdenberg of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Kohlfeld Distributing.

Reagan

Son to Bradley Randall and Chelsie Nichole Reagan of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:07 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023. Name, Colton Randall. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Reagan is the former Chelsie Helmes, daughter of Sharon Helmes of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Chateau Girardeau. Reagan is the son of Randy Reagan and Karen Reagan of Ullin, Illinois. He works for Choate Mental Health.

Sample

Daughter to Benjamin Alton and Megan JoAnn Sample of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:53 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023. Name, Lennon Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sample is the former Morgan Ressel, daughter of Penny and Gary Schuessler of Chaffee, Missouri, and Pat and Cheryl Ressel of Kelso, Missouri. She is an account manager at Healthtrust. Sample is the son of Rick and Dawn Sample of Cape Girardeau. He is self-employed.