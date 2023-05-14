Births 5/14/23

Son to Joseph Shadrick and Brooklyne Paige Kinder of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:21 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Name, Kaiden Joseph. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Fifth child, first son. Mrs. Kinder is the former Brooklyne Burton, daughter of Rebecca and Sean Salvo of Chaffee, Missouri, and Bill Burton of Benton, Missouri. Kinder is the son of Raquel and Joe Kinder of Advance. He is sales manager at Coad Chevrolet.
Daughter to George Manuia and Marissa Angelique Morgan of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:04 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023. Name, Penelope May. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Morgan is the former Marissa Spalding, daughter of Steven Spalding and Darlene Spalding of Jackson. She is a dental hygienist in Cape Girardeau. Morgan is the son of Tim White and Helen White of Cuba, Missouri. He is a program coordinator at Charlottesville, Virginia.
Son to Levi Timothy and Trista Paige Davis of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:50 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023. Name, Beau Everett. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Davis is the former Trista Clark, daughter of Ronny and Tina Clark of Zalma, Missouri. She is an administrator with Guardian Land Title. Davis is the son of Jason and Tammy Holman of Advance, Missouri, and Tim Davis of Advance. He is a laborer with Delta Asphalt.
Son to Evan Joseph Aufdenberg and Logun Ann Garris of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:15 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023. Name, Loyer James. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Garris is the daughter of Nonnie Garris and Donovan Garris of Perryville, Missouri. She works at Barnes Mart. Aufdenberg is the son of Sarah Aufdenberg and Michael Aufdenberg of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Kohlfeld Distributing.
Son to Bradley Randall and Chelsie Nichole Reagan of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:07 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023. Name, Colton Randall. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Reagan is the former Chelsie Helmes, daughter of Sharon Helmes of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Chateau Girardeau. Reagan is the son of Randy Reagan and Karen Reagan of Ullin, Illinois. He works for Choate Mental Health.
Daughter to Benjamin Alton and Megan JoAnn Sample of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:53 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023. Name, Lennon Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sample is the former Morgan Ressel, daughter of Penny and Gary Schuessler of Chaffee, Missouri, and Pat and Cheryl Ressel of Kelso, Missouri. She is an account manager at Healthtrust. Sample is the son of Rick and Dawn Sample of Cape Girardeau. He is self-employed.
Son to Seth William and Jennifer VanBooven of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:11 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Name, William Stephen. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. VanBooven is the former Jennifer Miinch, daughter of Patti Miinch of Cape Girardeau and the late Stephen Miinch. She is an infection preventionist at Saint Francis Healthcare System. VanBooven is the son of John and Linda VanBooven of Hermann, Missouri. He is a support center analyst with Shelter Insurance.
Daughter to JaQuashia Dor Lee of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:53 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023. Name, Ta'laysha Brielle Shree. Weight, 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Third daughter. Lee is the daughter of Doris Lee of Cape Girardeau. She works at a casino.
Daughter to Nicholas Paul and Lydia Tam Marie Amschler of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:23 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023. Name, Avalon Kimberly. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Amschler is the former Lydia Marquith, daughter of Brad and Deanna Marquith of Gorham, Illinois. She is a NICU technician at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Amschler is the son of Greg and Kimberly Amschler of Perryville, Missouri. He is a security guard at Silver Star.
Daughter to Anna Nicole Irene Howard of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:16 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023. Name, Ella Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Howard is the daughter of Anna Howard of Marble Hill and Terry Joe Howard II of Marble Hill.
Daughter to William Issac and Shelby Rena Newsome of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:58 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Name, Wrenley James. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Newsome is the former Shelby White, daughter of Chris and Sherri White of Jackson. She is self-employed. Newsome is the son of James Newsome and Dawn Newsome of Neenah, Wisconsin. He is a farm hand with Steinbecker Farms in Perryville.
Daughter to Jon-Austin and Sarah Cunningham of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:11 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023. Name, Marah Blake. Weight, 7 pounds, 9.5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cunningham is the daughter of Misty Burton of Oran, Missouri, and Lucille Walker of Advance, Missouri. Cunningham is the son of Tabatha and Chad Cunningham of Dyer, Tennessee.
