Births 5/14/17

Daughter to Shane Boyd and Jeanette Marie Voshage of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:59 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Name, Remi Marie. Weight, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Voshage is the former Jeanette Mouser, daughter of Coleen Hemby and Bruce Mouser of Jackson. She is a medical assistant at Saint Francis Medical Center and a CPA. Voshage is the son of Joe and Ruby Voshage of Fruitland. He is employed by Nip Kelley Concrete.
Daughter to Dylan Micheal and Krystle Marie Smith of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:39 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Name, Landry Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Smith is the former Krystle Kutak, daughter of Angela Kutak and Robert Kutak of McClure, Illinois. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Smith is the son of Kimberly Smith and Jason Smith of McClure. He is a deliver driver for FedEx.
Daughter to Calvin L. and Cherishe A. Barbee of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:02 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2017. Name, Kaia Anne. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Barbee is the former Cherishe Lytle, daughter of Dennis Lytle of Perryville. She is employed by Liberty Utilities Natural Gas Co. Barbee is the son of Vickie Barbee and Keven Barbee of Eugene, Oregon. He is employed by Lafarge-Holcim.
Son to William Royce and Dana Michelle Cannon of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:13 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2017. Name, Jordan Ramir. Weight, 7 pounds. Fifth child, second son. Mrs. Cannon is the former Dana Raspberry, daughter of Linda Raspberry of Cape Girardeau and Dennis Parker of Tennessee. She is employed by Enterprise. Cannon is the son of Angela Cannon and James Cannon of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Southeast Missouri State University.
Son to Joshua Ray and Courtney Ann Williams of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:08 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2017. Name, Jaxsen Ray. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Williams is the former Courtney Street, daughter of Mike Street of Sikeston, Missouri, and Sondra Street of Sanford, Indiana. Williams is the son of Renee Freezor of Cape Girardeau and the late Ronnie Williams. He is a server at Lambert's Cafe.
Son to Brandon and Cassandra Henson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:59 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2017. Name, Bentley Ryan. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Henson is the daughter of Julie Bynum of Phoenix. She is a medical assistant at Cape Care for Women. Henson is the son of Dennis and Betty Henson of Whitewater. He is a mill lead with SEMO Milling.
