Births 5/14/17

Voshage

Daughter to Shane Boyd and Jeanette Marie Voshage of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:59 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Name, Remi Marie. Weight, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Voshage is the former Jeanette Mouser, daughter of Coleen Hemby and Bruce Mouser of Jackson. She is a medical assistant at Saint Francis Medical Center and a CPA. Voshage is the son of Joe and Ruby Voshage of Fruitland. He is employed by Nip Kelley Concrete.

Smith

Daughter to Dylan Micheal and Krystle Marie Smith of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:39 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Name, Landry Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Smith is the former Krystle Kutak, daughter of Angela Kutak and Robert Kutak of McClure, Illinois. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Smith is the son of Kimberly Smith and Jason Smith of McClure. He is a deliver driver for FedEx.

Barbee

Daughter to Calvin L. and Cherishe A. Barbee of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:02 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2017. Name, Kaia Anne. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Barbee is the former Cherishe Lytle, daughter of Dennis Lytle of Perryville. She is employed by Liberty Utilities Natural Gas Co. Barbee is the son of Vickie Barbee and Keven Barbee of Eugene, Oregon. He is employed by Lafarge-Holcim.