All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsMay 14, 2017

Births 5/14/17

Daughter to Shane Boyd and Jeanette Marie Voshage of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:59 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Name, Remi Marie. Weight, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Voshage is the former Jeanette Mouser, daughter of Coleen Hemby and Bruce Mouser of Jackson. She is a medical assistant at Saint Francis Medical Center and a CPA. Voshage is the son of Joe and Ruby Voshage of Fruitland. He is employed by Nip Kelley Concrete...

Voshage

Daughter to Shane Boyd and Jeanette Marie Voshage of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:59 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Name, Remi Marie. Weight, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Voshage is the former Jeanette Mouser, daughter of Coleen Hemby and Bruce Mouser of Jackson. She is a medical assistant at Saint Francis Medical Center and a CPA. Voshage is the son of Joe and Ruby Voshage of Fruitland. He is employed by Nip Kelley Concrete.

Smith

Daughter to Dylan Micheal and Krystle Marie Smith of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:39 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Name, Landry Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Smith is the former Krystle Kutak, daughter of Angela Kutak and Robert Kutak of McClure, Illinois. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Smith is the son of Kimberly Smith and Jason Smith of McClure. He is a deliver driver for FedEx.

Barbee

Daughter to Calvin L. and Cherishe A. Barbee of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:02 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2017. Name, Kaia Anne. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Barbee is the former Cherishe Lytle, daughter of Dennis Lytle of Perryville. She is employed by Liberty Utilities Natural Gas Co. Barbee is the son of Vickie Barbee and Keven Barbee of Eugene, Oregon. He is employed by Lafarge-Holcim.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cannon

Son to William Royce and Dana Michelle Cannon of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:13 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2017. Name, Jordan Ramir. Weight, 7 pounds. Fifth child, second son. Mrs. Cannon is the former Dana Raspberry, daughter of Linda Raspberry of Cape Girardeau and Dennis Parker of Tennessee. She is employed by Enterprise. Cannon is the son of Angela Cannon and James Cannon of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Southeast Missouri State University.

Williams

Son to Joshua Ray and Courtney Ann Williams of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:08 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2017. Name, Jaxsen Ray. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Williams is the former Courtney Street, daughter of Mike Street of Sikeston, Missouri, and Sondra Street of Sanford, Indiana. Williams is the son of Renee Freezor of Cape Girardeau and the late Ronnie Williams. He is a server at Lambert's Cafe.

Henson

Son to Brandon and Cassandra Henson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:59 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2017. Name, Bentley Ryan. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Henson is the daughter of Julie Bynum of Phoenix. She is a medical assistant at Cape Care for Women. Henson is the son of Dennis and Betty Henson of Whitewater. He is a mill lead with SEMO Milling.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
BirthsDec. 6
Births 12-7-24
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-21-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy