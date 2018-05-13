Births 5/13/18

Daughter to McGraddie and Hannah Elizabeth Robinson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Name, Aria Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Robinson is the former Hannah Fowler, daughter of Kenny and Bambi Fowler of Jackson. She is a fourth-grade teacher with the Jackson School District. Robinson is the son of Gabrielle Robinson of Jackson. He is a salesman with Bening Mazda and is a member of the Army National Guard.
Daughter to Ricky Dewayne Skelton and Jordan Alexis Reno of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:14 p.m. Thursday, April 19, 2018. Name, Kinsley Jayne. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Reno is the daughter of Jeremy Clark and Jennifer Jaynes of Sikeston. Skelton is the son of Ricky Skelton and Crissy Skelton of Sikeston. He works for 74 Auto.
Daughter to Clarence Daniel Kelly Jr. and Tashica Rosha Hamilton of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:55 p.m. Friday, April 20, 2018. Name, Cali Dior. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Sixth child, third daughter.
Daughter to Ryan John and Jenna Michelle Grigaitis of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:13 p.m. Friday, April 20, 2018. Name, Emma Collins. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Grigaitis is the former Jenna Robinson, daughter of Dale and Sherri Robinson of Jackson. Grigaitis is the son of Sarah Grigaitis of Greenwood, Indiana, and Lonnie Grigaitis of Omaha, Nebraska. Mr. and Mrs. Grigaitis are employed by Chap Arnold Insurance.
Son to Larry Dale III and Carly Ann Bradley of Glenallen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:43 p.m. Friday, April 20, 2018. Name, Nolan Ray. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bradley is the former Carly Hurst, daughter of Martha Barker of Glenallen. Bradley is the son of Pamela Masters and Chris Masters of Glenallen. He works for Capital Sand.
Son to David Lee Jr. and Ashley Rose Craig of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:09 p.m. Thursday, April 26, 2018. Name, Graeson Skyler Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Craig is the former Ashley Potter, daughter of Gary and Torie Potter of Anna, Illinois, and the late Lisa Masters-Potter. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Craig is the son of David Craig of Anna and Donna and Caleb Schrader of Wolf Lake, Illinois. He is a municipal employee with the village of Cobden, Illinois.
Son to Chris Todd and Hannah Marie Kennard of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:41 a.m. Friday, April 27, 2018. Name, Waylon Christopher. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Kennard is the former Hannah Kasting, daughter of Stephanie and David Novak of Sikeston, and Mike and Lisa Kasting of Sikeston. She is employed by Electronic Billing Services. Kennard is the son of Tracey Kennard and Todd Kennard of Sikeston. He works for Sunshine Steel.
Daughter to David Aaron and Alyssa Michelle North of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:11 p.m. Sunday, April 29, 2018. Name, Claire Anne. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. North is the former Alyssa Franz, daughter of Paul Weaver and Heidi Weaver of Cape Girardeau. North is the son of Aaron North and Vanessa North of St. Louis. He is a manager at Sonic Drive-In.
Son to Joseph Daniel Bartley and Jenna Deane Haas of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:59 a.m. Monday, April 30, 2018. Name, Liam Riley. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Haas is the daughter of Stacy Gorman and Doug Gorman of Fredericktown, Missouri. Bartley is the son of Jimmie Bartley and Donna Deason of Farmington, Missouri. He is a software engineer with Vizient.
Son to Joel Gabriel and Alicia Kay Baugh of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:17 a.m. Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Name, Hayes Robert. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Baugh is the former Alicia Bell, daughter of Chuck Bell of Cape Girardeau and Anita Mize of St. Louis. She is the owner of Vanices Boutique in Jackson. Baugh is the son of Carole Baugh of Jackson and the late Robert J. Baugh. He is fleet coordinator at Fairfield Nodal in Sugarland, Texas.
Daughter to Thomas Zachary and Kodi Danielle Hotop of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:22 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Name, Karsyn Sue. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Hotop is the former Kodi Cobb, daughter of Harold and Laurie Cobb of Sedgewickville and Robert and Deborah Haynes of Scott City. She is a secretary at My Camp Inc. Hotop is the son of Craig and Randa Hotop of Perryville, Missouri. He is a dispatcher at Kranawetter Transport.
Son to Caleb Matthew and Courtney Ann Priggel of Kelso, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Name, Reed Austin. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Priggel is the former Courtney Scheeter, daughter of Dennis and Stephanie Scheeter of Chaffee, Missouri. She works for the Chaffee School District. Priggel is the son of Marty and Cindy Priggel of Oran, Missouri. He is employed by Legacy Farms.
