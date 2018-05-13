Births 5/13/18

Robinson

Daughter to McGraddie and Hannah Elizabeth Robinson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Name, Aria Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Robinson is the former Hannah Fowler, daughter of Kenny and Bambi Fowler of Jackson. She is a fourth-grade teacher with the Jackson School District. Robinson is the son of Gabrielle Robinson of Jackson. He is a salesman with Bening Mazda and is a member of the Army National Guard.

Skelton

Daughter to Ricky Dewayne Skelton and Jordan Alexis Reno of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:14 p.m. Thursday, April 19, 2018. Name, Kinsley Jayne. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Reno is the daughter of Jeremy Clark and Jennifer Jaynes of Sikeston. Skelton is the son of Ricky Skelton and Crissy Skelton of Sikeston. He works for 74 Auto.

Kelly

Daughter to Clarence Daniel Kelly Jr. and Tashica Rosha Hamilton of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:55 p.m. Friday, April 20, 2018. Name, Cali Dior. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Sixth child, third daughter.

Grigaitis

Daughter to Ryan John and Jenna Michelle Grigaitis of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:13 p.m. Friday, April 20, 2018. Name, Emma Collins. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Grigaitis is the former Jenna Robinson, daughter of Dale and Sherri Robinson of Jackson. Grigaitis is the son of Sarah Grigaitis of Greenwood, Indiana, and Lonnie Grigaitis of Omaha, Nebraska. Mr. and Mrs. Grigaitis are employed by Chap Arnold Insurance.

Bradley

Son to Larry Dale III and Carly Ann Bradley of Glenallen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:43 p.m. Friday, April 20, 2018. Name, Nolan Ray. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bradley is the former Carly Hurst, daughter of Martha Barker of Glenallen. Bradley is the son of Pamela Masters and Chris Masters of Glenallen. He works for Capital Sand.

Craig

Son to David Lee Jr. and Ashley Rose Craig of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:09 p.m. Thursday, April 26, 2018. Name, Graeson Skyler Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Craig is the former Ashley Potter, daughter of Gary and Torie Potter of Anna, Illinois, and the late Lisa Masters-Potter. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Craig is the son of David Craig of Anna and Donna and Caleb Schrader of Wolf Lake, Illinois. He is a municipal employee with the village of Cobden, Illinois.