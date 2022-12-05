Births 5/12/22

Son to Trent Ray and Mollie Lindsay of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Name, Murphy Lee Daniel. Weight, 7 pounds. Fourth child, second son. Lindsay is the daughter of Diane and Kurt Lindsay of Cape Girardeau. She works for SoutheastHEALTH. Ray is the son of Cathy Ray of Benton, Missouri.
Daughter to Harley Edward Wilks and Carliegh Kateï¿½lyn Martin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:09 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022. Name, Beverley Anne. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Second daughter. Martin is the daughter of the late Callie Martin. Wilks is the son of the late Henry Wilks Jr. He works at Arby's.
Son to Bridget Anderson, Southeast Hospital, 8:45 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022. Name, River Alexander. Weight, 4 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Anderson is the daughter of Krystal Anderson of Chaffee, Missouri, and Doug Anderson of McClure, Illinois.
Son to Zachary and Brooke Vines of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:31 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022. Name, Grady Dean. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Vines is the daughter of Teri Duschelle and Bill Duschelle of Jackson and Brad Bowman of Jackson. She works at Southeast Hospital. Vines is the son of Brenda Harper and Ronnie Harper of Clinton, Kentucky, and Chris Vines and Pattie Vines of Jackson. He is a member of Local 562 Plumbers & Pipefitters Union.
Daughter to Jason and Taylor Schiwitz of Bertrand, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022. Name, Millie Tate. Weight, 8 pounds, 2.5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Schiwitz is the daughter of Gary and Jamie Scott of Bertrand. She is a pharmacy technician at Main Street Pharmacy. Schiwitz is the son of Robert and Dianne Schiwitz of Benton, Missouri. He is a warehouse manager with Reeve's Boomland.
Son to Andrew Montrie Short and Amy Elizabeth Carroll of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:08 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022. Name, Weston Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Carroll is the former Amy Essner, daughter of Donna Essner and Mike Essner of Scott City. Short is the son of Cammy Short and Robert Short of Scott City. Carroll and Short are both employed by Schnucks.
Son to Drew and Emily Satterfield of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:01 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022. Name, Eli Bernard. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Satterfield is the daughter of Gary Dyer and Shari Dyer of St. Paul, Missouri. Satterfield is the son of Cindy Satterfield and Joe Satterfield of Dexter, Missouri. He is a physician with SoutheastHEALTH.
Son to David Nathaniel and Ashley Hope Benedict of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:28 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022. Name, Oliver James. Weight, 7 pounds, 11.8 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Benedict is the former Ashley Keim, daughter of Nancy Keim of St. Louis. She works for Drury Hotels. Benedict is the son of Mary Benedict of Hermitage, Missouri. He is employed by Jack Henry & Associates.
Daughter to Ryan Burton and Kayla Boettcher of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:46 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Name, Savannah Jade. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second daughter. Boettcher is the daughter of Angie Macke of Jackson and Kris Boettcher of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Mondi. Burton is the son of Sherri Burton of Cape Girardeau and Chris Burton of Chaffee, Missouri. He works for Heartland Coca Cola.
Son to Blake and Jessica Lingle of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:16 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022. Name, Maverick Blake. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lingle is the daughter of Kim and Steve May of O'Fallon, Missouri. She works for Tinuiti. Lingle is the son of Ginger and Ronnie Hewitt of Advance, Missouri, and Aaron and Donna Lingle of Advance. He is employed by The Bank of Missouri.
Son to Christian Walton and Jordan Riegert of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:38 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022. Name, Bentley Blake. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Riegert is the daughter of Gail Riegert and Mitchell Riegert of Cape Girardeau. Walton is the son of Danielle Walton of Jackson and Jimmy Reed of Cape Girardeau. He works for Capital Sand.
Daughter to Braxton Allen and Allison Briley of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:09 a.m. Sunday, May 8, 2022. Name, Skylar Reign. Weight, 5 pounds, 7.3 ounces. First child. Briley is the daughter of Stacy Todd of Nashville, Illinois, and Christian Briley of West Frankfort, Illinois. Allen is the son of Tracy Watkins and Kevin Watkins of Sikeston. He works for Heartland Applications.
