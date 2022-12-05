Births 5/12/22

Ray

Son to Trent Ray and Mollie Lindsay of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Name, Murphy Lee Daniel. Weight, 7 pounds. Fourth child, second son. Lindsay is the daughter of Diane and Kurt Lindsay of Cape Girardeau. She works for SoutheastHEALTH. Ray is the son of Cathy Ray of Benton, Missouri.

Wilks

Daughter to Harley Edward Wilks and Carliegh Kateï¿½lyn Martin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:09 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022. Name, Beverley Anne. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Second daughter. Martin is the daughter of the late Callie Martin. Wilks is the son of the late Henry Wilks Jr. He works at Arby's.

Anderson

Son to Bridget Anderson, Southeast Hospital, 8:45 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022. Name, River Alexander. Weight, 4 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Anderson is the daughter of Krystal Anderson of Chaffee, Missouri, and Doug Anderson of McClure, Illinois.

Vines

Son to Zachary and Brooke Vines of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:31 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022. Name, Grady Dean. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Vines is the daughter of Teri Duschelle and Bill Duschelle of Jackson and Brad Bowman of Jackson. She works at Southeast Hospital. Vines is the son of Brenda Harper and Ronnie Harper of Clinton, Kentucky, and Chris Vines and Pattie Vines of Jackson. He is a member of Local 562 Plumbers & Pipefitters Union.

Schiwitz

Daughter to Jason and Taylor Schiwitz of Bertrand, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022. Name, Millie Tate. Weight, 8 pounds, 2.5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Schiwitz is the daughter of Gary and Jamie Scott of Bertrand. She is a pharmacy technician at Main Street Pharmacy. Schiwitz is the son of Robert and Dianne Schiwitz of Benton, Missouri. He is a warehouse manager with Reeve's Boomland.

Short

Son to Andrew Montrie Short and Amy Elizabeth Carroll of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:08 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022. Name, Weston Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Carroll is the former Amy Essner, daughter of Donna Essner and Mike Essner of Scott City. Short is the son of Cammy Short and Robert Short of Scott City. Carroll and Short are both employed by Schnucks.