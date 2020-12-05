Births 5/12/20

Son to Brenden Cheneler and Shelby Coker of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:52 a.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020. Name, Asher Pierce. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Ms. Coker is the daughter of Les and Kelli Coker of Houston. Cheneler is the son of Gary and Amber Tallman of Cape Girardeau. He works at Pizza Hut.
Daughter to Thomas and Lanece Jackson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:58 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Name, Avah Nicole. Weight, 5 pounds, .02 ounces. Fifth child, fourth daughter. Mrs. Jackson is the daughter of Alfea Crensahw of Piedmont, Missouri, and Connie Bowens of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She is a certified nurse's aide at Cotoneaster Inc. Jackson is the son of Tommy Jackson of Houston and Jessica Palmer of Caruthersville, Missouri. He is a first-responder at Century Casino Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Robert Wallace and Danielle Overbey of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Name, Sophie Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 7.5 ounces. First child. Ms. Overbey is the daughter of Vicky Overbey of Zalma, Missouri, and the late Ronnie Overbey. She works for Genesis Home Care. Wallace is the son of Steve Conlee of Mount Olive, Illinois, and Linda Bailey of Zalma.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.