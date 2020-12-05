Births 5/12/20

Jackson

Daughter to Thomas and Lanece Jackson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:58 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Name, Avah Nicole. Weight, 5 pounds, .02 ounces. Fifth child, fourth daughter. Mrs. Jackson is the daughter of Alfea Crensahw of Piedmont, Missouri, and Connie Bowens of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She is a certified nurse's aide at Cotoneaster Inc. Jackson is the son of Tommy Jackson of Houston and Jessica Palmer of Caruthersville, Missouri. He is a first-responder at Century Casino Cape Girardeau.

Wallace

Daughter to Robert Wallace and Danielle Overbey of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Name, Sophie Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 7.5 ounces. First child. Ms. Overbey is the daughter of Vicky Overbey of Zalma, Missouri, and the late Ronnie Overbey. She works for Genesis Home Care. Wallace is the son of Steve Conlee of Mount Olive, Illinois, and Linda Bailey of Zalma.