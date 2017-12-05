Births 5/12/17

Anderson

Daughter to Michael Tyrance Anderson and Alendria Brashae Applewhite of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:42 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2016. Name, Mi'Kela TyShauna. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Applewhite is the daughter of Angelia Applewhite of Cape Girardeau and the late Javon Buxton of Sikeston, Missouri. Anderson is the son of Michael Jimmy Anderson of Charleston, Missouri, and the late Mary Anderson of Cape Girardeau.

Blattel

Son to Ryan David and Emily Kay Blattel of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:20 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2017. Name, Nolan David. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Blattel is the former Emily Sikes, daughter of Doug and Kelly Sikes of Morley, Missouri. She is the marketing manager at Saint Francis Medical Center. Blattel is the son of Darrel and Joan Blattel of Kelso, Missouri. He is operations manager for Liberty Utilities.

Davidson

Son to Justin Lee and Casey Jean Davidson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:14 a.m. Monday, April 30, 2017. Name, Nolan Kent. Weight, 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Davidson is the former Casey Glueck, daughter of Norman and Jeannie Tanner of Cape Girardeau and Fred Glueck of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Davidson is the son of Rick and Jerri Davidson of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is a corporate pilot with Drury Southwest.