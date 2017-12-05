Births 5/12/17

Daughter to Michael Tyrance Anderson and Alendria Brashae Applewhite of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:42 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2016. Name, Mi'Kela TyShauna. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Applewhite is the daughter of Angelia Applewhite of Cape Girardeau and the late Javon Buxton of Sikeston, Missouri. Anderson is the son of Michael Jimmy Anderson of Charleston, Missouri, and the late Mary Anderson of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Ryan David and Emily Kay Blattel of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:20 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2017. Name, Nolan David. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Blattel is the former Emily Sikes, daughter of Doug and Kelly Sikes of Morley, Missouri. She is the marketing manager at Saint Francis Medical Center. Blattel is the son of Darrel and Joan Blattel of Kelso, Missouri. He is operations manager for Liberty Utilities.
Son to Justin Lee and Casey Jean Davidson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:14 a.m. Monday, April 30, 2017. Name, Nolan Kent. Weight, 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Davidson is the former Casey Glueck, daughter of Norman and Jeannie Tanner of Cape Girardeau and Fred Glueck of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Davidson is the son of Rick and Jerri Davidson of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is a corporate pilot with Drury Southwest.
Son to Matthew Alan and Tanya Lynne Bachmann of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:52 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2017. Name, Oliver Daniel. Weight, 9 pounds, 11 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Bachmann is the former Tanya Cooper, daughter of Pam and Allen Muench of Perryville. She is self-employed. Bachmann is the son of Mark and Melissa Bachmann of Perryville. He works at My Camp.
Son to Jordan Bradley and Megan Raschelle LeDure of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Name, Shia Lane. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Mrs. LeDure is the former Megan McNeely, daughter of Sandy McNeely of Scott City. She is a nurse at the Lutheran Home. LeDure is the son of Brad LeDure of Scott City and Tonya Ulrich of Jefferson City, Missouri. He is a beer distributor with River Eagle.
Daughter to Brandon Joseph and Cara Elizabeth Dirnberger of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Name, Brayley Carter. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Dirnberger is the former Cara Klipfel, daughter of Rick and Cheri Klipfel of Benton, Missouri. She is employed by the Advance School District. Dirnberger is the son of Joe and Valerie Dirnberger of Oran. He works for Wheat-Tech Agronomy.
Daughter to Kenneth Cress and Amber Dawn McHughes of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:58 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Name, Chloe Ashtynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Seventh child, fourth daughter. Mrs. McHughes is the former Amber Watson, daughter of John Watson and Debbie Watson of Jonesboro, Illinois. McHughes is the son of John McHughes of Jonesboro and Carol Mixen McHughes of Anna.
