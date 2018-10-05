Births 5/10/18

Daughter to Jesse Warren and Ashley Brooke Hughes of Little Rock, Arkansas, Baptist Health Medical Center, 5:01 p.m. Monday, April 16, 2018. Name, Rosalie Evelyn. Weight, 6 pounds, 13.5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hughes is the former Ashley Willis, daughter of David and Evelyn (Annie) Willis of Cape Girardeau. Hughes is the son of Gary and Susan Hughes of Blytheville, Arkansas. Mr. and Mrs. Hughes live and work in Little Rock.
Son to Scott Clayton and Laura Elizabeth Jahn of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:03 p.m. Sunday, April 29, 2018. Name, Kirk Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Jahn is the former Laura Berkbigler, daughter of Glenn and Betty Berkbigler of Perryville, Missouri. She is a teacher with the Cape Girardeau School District. Jahn is the son of Kirk and Susan Jahn of Jackson. He is a farmer at Jackson.
Daughter to Roger Wayne Poole Jr., and Amanda Katherine Henson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:31 a.m. Monday, April 30, 2018. Name, Raelynn Katherine. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Fifth daughter. Henson is the daughter of Mary Henson of Jackson and Brad Henson of Michigan. She works as a certified teaching assistant. Poole is the son of Donna and James Russell of Cape Girardeau, and Roger Poole Sr., of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Crites Drywall.
Son to David Andrew and Katie Ann Roach of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:03 p.m. Monday, April 30, 2018. Name, Beckett Alexander. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Roach is the former Katie Jenkins, daughter of Matt and Susan Jenkins of Cape Girardeau. Roach is the son of Teri and Joe Yant of Morehouse, Missouri, and David Roach of Morehouse. He is a software engineer with Enterprise Holdings Inc.
Son to Cody Dewayne and Lindsey Kay Eaton of Parma, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:38 a.m. Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Name, Jamie Cole. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Eaton is the former Lindsey Biggs, daughter of Kandice Biggs of Lilbourn, Missouri, and Jamie Biggs of Benton, Missouri. She is self-employed at Tine Cole Creations. Eaton is the son of Laura Mashburn of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Eddie Eaton of Lilbourn. He works for AgXplore International.
