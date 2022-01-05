Births 5/1/22

Sansoucie

Daughter to Cole Patrick Sansoucie and Autumn Storm Adams of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:37 a.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022. Name, Sapphire Aurora Fai. Weight, 4 pounds, 15 ounces. Fourth daughter. Adams is the daughter of Missy Adams and Jerry Adams of Thebes. Sansoucie is the son of Deanna Nance of Cape Girardeau.

Eftink

Daughter to Curtis and Rachel Eftink of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:05 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022. Name, Kara Irene. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Eftink is the former Rachel Story, daughter of Jon and Kay Story of Cape Girardeau. Eftink is the son of Ken and Becky Eftink of Bloomfield, Missouri.

Curtis

Son to William Spencer and Lindsey Marie Curtis of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:23 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Name, William Keith. Weight, 9 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Curtis is the former Lindsey Koch, daughter of Robert Koch of Chaffee, Missouri, and the late Jamie Koch. She is director of real estate at Mayson Capital Partners. Curtis is the son of William Curtis and Lisa Curtis of Jackson. He works in sales and service at Agri-Systems of Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

Palisch

Son to Andy Clayton and Jodi Suzanne Palisch of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Name, Lee Andrew. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Palisch is the former Jodi Hodge, daughter of Richard and Carol Hodge of Chaffee, Missouri. She is an elementary school teacher with the Scott City School District. Palisch is the son of Clayton and Susan Palisch of Scott City. He is a senior service technician with Liberty Utilities.

Wilson

Daughter to Brady Alexander Wilson and Jacinda Natalie Martin of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Name, Octavia Ethereal. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Martin is the daughter of Gerald Martin III and Amy Martin of Fort Wayne, Indiana. She works at Olive Garden. Wilson is the son of Libby and Glen Wilson of Catron, Missouri. He is employed by Lowe's Home Improvement.

McDowell

Son to Micah Eugene and Elisabeth Kristen McDowell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:51 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Name, Ian Fulton. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. McDowell is the former Elisabeth Holshouser, daughter of Joy Hill of Jackson and the late David Holshouser. She is a homemaker. McDowell is the son of Nanette McDowell of Chaffee, Missouri, and Scott McDowell of Jackson. He is IT administrator at Nemours Foundation.

Rendleman

Daughter to Kurt Harris and Taylor Brooke Rendleman of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:40 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022. Name, Lettie Mae. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Rendleman is the former Taylor Sanders, daughter of Karen Waller of Jackson and Dennis Sanders of Sikeston, Missouri. Rendleman is the son of Kent and Tami Rendleman of Oran.

Eddings

Daughter to Lorraine Nickole Eddings of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:37 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022. Name, Sophia Ruth. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Eddings is the daughter of Sondra Jones and Charles Bowman of Benton. She works at Century Casino.

Johnson

Son to Melvin Bernard Johnson and Charisse Monae Bolton of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:16 p.m. Sunday, April 17, 2022. Name, Melvin Bernard Jr. Weight, 8 pounds. Third child, second son. Bolton is the daughter of Charles Hill Sr. and Estella Hill of Cape Girardeau. She is a homemaker. Johnson is the son of Bobbie Johnson of Cape Girardeau and Lloyd Lee of Minnesota. He is a production worker.