Births 5/1/20

Daughter to Garrick Barnelle Madison Jr. and Jaleria Nachelle Dent of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:15 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020. Name, Amira Reign. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Dent is the daughter of Lawrence Lewis and Tonya Dent of Cairo, Illinois. Madison is the son of Mable Madison and Kwneshia Dorsey of Sikeston, Missouri.
Son to Ryan Neilson and Mikayla Jo Foltz of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:37 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020. Name, Grant Neilson. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child. Mrs. Foltz is the former Mikayla Green, daughter of Mike and Leigh Green of Sedgewickville, Missouri. She is a cosmetology instructor at Renaissance Beauty Academy. Foltz is the son of Jim and Traci Foltz of Sedgewickville. He is self-employed with Foltz Brothers Construction.
Daughter to Robert Michael and Kylie Renee Wright of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:02 a.m. Monday, April 13, 2020. Name, Grace Harper. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Wright is the former Kylie Krug, daughter of Melissa Michler of Glendale, Arizona. She is a production worker at Lenco. Wright is the son of Candi Harper of Raeford, North Carolina, and Rob Wright of Perryville, Missouri. He is a concrete worker with Lix Co.
Daughter to Andrew Moutrie Short and Amy Elizabeth Carroll of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:48 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Name, Henley Mae. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Carroll is the former Amy Essner, daughter of Donna Essner and Mike Essner of Scott City. Short is the son of Cammy Short and Robert Short of Scott City. They are both employed by Schnucks.
Son to John Eric and Vanessa Rae Klein of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:28 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Name, John Eric Jr. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Klein is the former Vanessa Landewee, daughter of Janet Landewee of Scott City and the late Anthony Landewee. Klein is the son of Kelli and Rodney Clutts of Anna, Illinois, and Larry and Ruthy Klein of Cairo, Illinois. Mr. and Mrs. Klein work together as the owners of 36 Restaurant & Bar, Seis Amigos and BG's Deli.
Son to Matthew Paul Wilson and Sharon Eleanor Ondoro of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Name, Asher Bayzli. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Ondoro is the daughter of Florence Mwensi of Nairobi, Kenya. She is a chef at the Cape Girardeau Country Club. Wilson is the son of Paul Wilson of Millersville and Susan Wilson of Washington, Missouri. He is general manager of Qdoba.
Daughter to Michael Aaron and Mindy Marie Tallevast of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Name, Phoenix Willow. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Tallevast is the former Mindy Miser, daughter of Sandy Miser of Hopedale, Ohio, and the late David Miser. She is a stay-at-home mom. Tallevast is the son of Tina Tallevast and Robert Ahrens of Perryville. He is a truck driver with Red Light Express.
Son to Darren Joseph and Andrea Marie VanGennip of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:59 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Name, Tolson Thomas. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second son. Mrs. VanGennip is the former Andrea Hustedde, daughter of Tom and Jan Hustedde of Breese, Illinois. She is a full-time student and works part time at Sam's Club. VanGennnip is the son of the late Mary and Steve VanGennip of Leopold, Missouri. He is self-employed with VanGennip Crop Consulting LLC.
Son to Andrew Robert and Dena Marie Sawyers of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:19 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020. Name, Alex Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Sawyers is the former Dena Lindeblad, daughter of Dennis and Sharon Lindeblad of Nice, California. She is a stay-at-home mom. Sawyers is the son of Sue Sawyers of Willits, California. He is a baseball coach.
Son to Alex C. Rosenthal and Taylor M. Allen of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:38 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020. Name, Malakhi Charles. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Allen is the daughter of Nona and Kyle Camden of Marble Hill. She works at Walmart. Rosenthal is employed by W.W. Wood Products.
Son to Ben Ray and Misty Lea Ressel of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:28 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020. Name, Cooper James. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Ressel is the former Misty Tefft, daughter of James and Mona Tefft of Bunker, Missouri. She works in sales for McKesson Corp. Ressel is the son of Doris Ressel of Oran, Missouri, and the late Herman Joe Ressel. He is self-employed.
Son to Ryan Edward and Alexis LeAnn Frala of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:42 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020. Name, Mason Walter. Weight, 7 pounds, 1.3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Frala is the former Alexis Mayberry, daughter of Donna and Douglas Imparato of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Dulcie and Danny Mayberry of Chaffee, Missouri. She works at Chaffee Nursing Center. Frala is the son of Debra and Brian Frala of Oran. He is employed by Orgill.
Daughter to Jacob Anthony and Kaytlin Alyssa Hamm of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:58 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020. Name, Jolee Raine. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hamm is the former Kaytlin Franklin, daughter of Danielle Franklin of Sikeston. She is employed by Accredited Traffic Offenders. Hamm is the son of Chris Hamm and Lisa Hamm of Oran, Missouri. He works for Shade Tree Co.
Son to Cody Daniel and Kaylee Marie Hinkebein of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:26 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020. Name, Tucker Daniel. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hinkebein is the former Kaylee Boston, daughter of Kevin and Sandy Boston of Thebes, Illinois. Hinkebein is the son of Vaughn and Marsha Hinkebein of Jackson. He works for the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department at the golf course.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.