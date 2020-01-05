Births 5/1/20

Madison

Daughter to Garrick Barnelle Madison Jr. and Jaleria Nachelle Dent of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:15 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020. Name, Amira Reign. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Dent is the daughter of Lawrence Lewis and Tonya Dent of Cairo, Illinois. Madison is the son of Mable Madison and Kwneshia Dorsey of Sikeston, Missouri.

Foltz

Son to Ryan Neilson and Mikayla Jo Foltz of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:37 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020. Name, Grant Neilson. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child. Mrs. Foltz is the former Mikayla Green, daughter of Mike and Leigh Green of Sedgewickville, Missouri. She is a cosmetology instructor at Renaissance Beauty Academy. Foltz is the son of Jim and Traci Foltz of Sedgewickville. He is self-employed with Foltz Brothers Construction.

Wright

Daughter to Robert Michael and Kylie Renee Wright of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:02 a.m. Monday, April 13, 2020. Name, Grace Harper. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Wright is the former Kylie Krug, daughter of Melissa Michler of Glendale, Arizona. She is a production worker at Lenco. Wright is the son of Candi Harper of Raeford, North Carolina, and Rob Wright of Perryville, Missouri. He is a concrete worker with Lix Co.

Short

Daughter to Andrew Moutrie Short and Amy Elizabeth Carroll of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:48 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Name, Henley Mae. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Carroll is the former Amy Essner, daughter of Donna Essner and Mike Essner of Scott City. Short is the son of Cammy Short and Robert Short of Scott City. They are both employed by Schnucks.

Klein

Son to John Eric and Vanessa Rae Klein of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:28 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Name, John Eric Jr. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Klein is the former Vanessa Landewee, daughter of Janet Landewee of Scott City and the late Anthony Landewee. Klein is the son of Kelli and Rodney Clutts of Anna, Illinois, and Larry and Ruthy Klein of Cairo, Illinois. Mr. and Mrs. Klein work together as the owners of 36 Restaurant & Bar, Seis Amigos and BG's Deli.

Wilson

Son to Matthew Paul Wilson and Sharon Eleanor Ondoro of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Name, Asher Bayzli. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Ondoro is the daughter of Florence Mwensi of Nairobi, Kenya. She is a chef at the Cape Girardeau Country Club. Wilson is the son of Paul Wilson of Millersville and Susan Wilson of Washington, Missouri. He is general manager of Qdoba.

Tallevast

Daughter to Michael Aaron and Mindy Marie Tallevast of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Name, Phoenix Willow. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Tallevast is the former Mindy Miser, daughter of Sandy Miser of Hopedale, Ohio, and the late David Miser. She is a stay-at-home mom. Tallevast is the son of Tina Tallevast and Robert Ahrens of Perryville. He is a truck driver with Red Light Express.