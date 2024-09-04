All sections
April 9, 2024

Births 4-9-24

Brown

Daughter to Alec and Sydey Brown of Chaffee, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 6:27 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Name, Alaina Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brown is the daughter of Jeannie Walker and John Walker of Chaffee. She works for Camp Merkley Kids Dental. Brown is the son of Barry Brown of Chaffee and Laura Dock-Brown of Sikeston. He is employed by Do It Best.

Smith

Daughter to Curtis and Katelynn Smith of Jackson, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 6:03 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2024. Name, Courtesy Charles Annette. Weight, 8 pounds, 7.4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Smith is the daughter of Melissa Weaver-Hall and Mike Grizzle of Frankfort, Indiana. Curtis is the son of Mayling Smith of Jackson and Curtis Butler of St. Louis. He works for DHL.

