Births 4/9/17

Pulliam

Son to Kenneth "Shane" and Hayley Germaine Pulliam Jr. of Sedgewickville, Missouri, 1:47 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2017. Name, Beau Matthew. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Pulliam is the former Hayley Thorne, daughter of Carrie Thorne and Wade Thorne of Patton, Missouri. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Pulliam is the son of Lorine Pulliam and Shane Pulliam of Patton. He is employed by Wright Tree Service.

Lang

Daughter to Scott Andrew and Samantha Jo Lang of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:08 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2017. Name, Mabrey June. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lang is the former Samantha Jaco, daughter of Richard Jaco of Jackson. She is employed by Red Letter Communications. Lang is the son of Roger and Lisa Lang of Jackson. He is employed by Byron Lang Inc.