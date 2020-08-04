Births 4/8/20

Daughter to Jesse and Alicia Gromer, Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, 4:51 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Name, Hayden Cheyenne Gromer. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Gromer is the daughter of Mona Rae of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Gromer works in construction. Grandparents: Justin and Michelle Kennon of Champaign, Illinois, and Mona Rae of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Nicholas Michael and Alyssa Gayle Hermann of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:38 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Name, Parker Kate. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Hermann is the daughter of Alan and Karen Wills of Jackson. She is a pre-school teacher with the Jackson School District. Hermann is the son of Michael Hermann of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He is the athletic director at the Chaffee School District.
Son to Tyler and Paige Bruce of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:45 a.m. Friday, April 3, 2020. Name, Boone Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bruce is the daughter of Tracy and Melissa Kaminskey of Jackson. She is a hairdresser at Hair Loft Salon. Bruce is the son of David and Debbie Bruce of Cape Girardeau. He owns Mini Excavating LLC.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.