Births 4/8/20

Hermann

Daughter to Nicholas Michael and Alyssa Gayle Hermann of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:38 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Name, Parker Kate. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Hermann is the daughter of Alan and Karen Wills of Jackson. She is a pre-school teacher with the Jackson School District. Hermann is the son of Michael Hermann of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He is the athletic director at the Chaffee School District.

Bruce

Son to Tyler and Paige Bruce of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:45 a.m. Friday, April 3, 2020. Name, Boone Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bruce is the daughter of Tracy and Melissa Kaminskey of Jackson. She is a hairdresser at Hair Loft Salon. Bruce is the son of David and Debbie Bruce of Cape Girardeau. He owns Mini Excavating LLC.