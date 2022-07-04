All sections
RecordsApril 7, 2022

Births 4/7/22

Son to John "Cody" and Paige Caudle of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:41 a.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022. Name, John Truett. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Caudle is the daughter of Brent and Ginger Rampley of Benton, Missouri. She works for Southeast Heart, Lung and Vascular Center. Caudle is the son of Mitchell and Angela Caudle of Morley, Missouri. He works at Southern Funeral Services.

Southeast Missourian

Caudle

Son to John "Cody" and Paige Caudle of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:41 a.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022. Name, John Truett. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Caudle is the daughter of Brent and Ginger Rampley of Benton, Missouri. She works for Southeast Heart, Lung and Vascular Center. Caudle is the son of Mitchell and Angela Caudle of Morley, Missouri. He works at Southern Funeral Services.

Lang

Son to Dillon and Carrie Lang of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:34 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022. Name, Charlie Dean. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Dillon Lang works at Heartland Coca-Cola.

Births
