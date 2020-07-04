Births 4/7/20

Daughter to Nicholas Michael and Alyssa Gayle Hermann of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:38 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Name, Parker Kate. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Cooper is the daughter of Alan and Karen Wills of Jackson. She is a pre-school teacher with the Jackson School District. Hermann is the son of Michael Hermann of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He is the athletic director at the Chaffee School District.
Son to Landon Sides and Raven Patterson of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Name, Lincoln Edward. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Patterson is employed by Rhodes 101 Stop. Sides is the son of Crystal Sides and Robert Sides of Benton. He works for Lend Nation.
Daughter to June Jones and Janell Wanick of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:47 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Name, Cierah Renee. Weight, 4 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Wanick is the daughter of Beverly Wanick of Cape Girardeau. She works at Ratliff Care Center. Jones is the son of Troy Jones Sr. and Rose Mary Jones of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Chris and Allie Cooper of Kelso, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:15 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020. Name, Jack Alexander. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Cooper is the daughter of Jim and Pam Job of Kelso. She is employed by Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center. Cooper is the son of Cindy Lambert of Benton, Missouri, and Ormin Cooper of Wichita, Kansas. He works for Sherwin Williams.
