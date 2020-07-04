Births 4/7/20

Hermann

Daughter to Nicholas Michael and Alyssa Gayle Hermann of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:38 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Name, Parker Kate. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Cooper is the daughter of Alan and Karen Wills of Jackson. She is a pre-school teacher with the Jackson School District. Hermann is the son of Michael Hermann of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He is the athletic director at the Chaffee School District.

Sides

Son to Landon Sides and Raven Patterson of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Name, Lincoln Edward. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Patterson is employed by Rhodes 101 Stop. Sides is the son of Crystal Sides and Robert Sides of Benton. He works for Lend Nation.