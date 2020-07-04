All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsApril 7, 2020

Births 4/7/20

Daughter to Nicholas Michael and Alyssa Gayle Hermann of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:38 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Name, Parker Kate. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Cooper is the daughter of Alan and Karen Wills of Jackson. She is a pre-school teacher with the Jackson School District. Hermann is the son of Michael Hermann of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He is the athletic director at the Chaffee School District...

Southeast Missourian

Hermann

Daughter to Nicholas Michael and Alyssa Gayle Hermann of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:38 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Name, Parker Kate. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Cooper is the daughter of Alan and Karen Wills of Jackson. She is a pre-school teacher with the Jackson School District. Hermann is the son of Michael Hermann of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He is the athletic director at the Chaffee School District.

Sides

Son to Landon Sides and Raven Patterson of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Name, Lincoln Edward. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Patterson is employed by Rhodes 101 Stop. Sides is the son of Crystal Sides and Robert Sides of Benton. He works for Lend Nation.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jones

Daughter to June Jones and Janell Wanick of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:47 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Name, Cierah Renee. Weight, 4 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Wanick is the daughter of Beverly Wanick of Cape Girardeau. She works at Ratliff Care Center. Jones is the son of Troy Jones Sr. and Rose Mary Jones of Cape Girardeau.

Cooper

Son to Chris and Allie Cooper of Kelso, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:15 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020. Name, Jack Alexander. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Cooper is the daughter of Jim and Pam Job of Kelso. She is employed by Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center. Cooper is the son of Cindy Lambert of Benton, Missouri, and Ormin Cooper of Wichita, Kansas. He works for Sherwin Williams.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 12
Births 10-12-24
RecordsOct. 11
Cape Girardeau fire at vacant house deemed suspicious
RecordsOct. 11
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work...
BirthsOct. 5
Birth 10-5-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy