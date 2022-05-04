Births 4/5/22

Son to Andrew Forrest Roosevelt and Britney Michelle Brown of Morehouse, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:14 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022. Name, Liam Oliver. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brown is the former Britney Hicks, daughter of Kathy Hicks of Morley, Missouri, and Chris Hicks, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She is a certified nursing assistant at Chateau Girardeau. Brown is the son of Kathy Brown and Allen Brown of Morehouse. He works in online grocery pickup at Walmart.
Daughter to Chris Ross and Ashton Nichole Limbaugh of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:52 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Name, Reese Nichole. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Limbaugh is the former Ashton Elfrink, daughter of Randy Elfrink and Jennifer Johnson of Scott City. She is a certified occupational therapy assistant. Limbaugh is the son of Wendi Limbaugh of Kelso, Missouri. He is co-owner of Hi-Tech Fire Protection.
Son to Tyrell Alonzo Dean Thomas and Tyra Ivanna Huff of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:58 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Name, Tyrell Alonzo Devan Jr. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Huff is the daughter of Claudia Huff of Cape Girardeau. She works for InfoCision. Thomas is the son of Veronica Wells of Cairo, Illinois. He is employed by Havco.
Son to Trevor Steven Cunnningham and Victoria Jean Crowell of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:38 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Name, Ryder Steven William. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Crowell is the former Victoria Kester, daughter of Darrell Kester of Jonesboro, Illinois, and Jessie Poe of Licking, Missouri. She is employed by McAlister's Deli. Cunningham is the son of Tracy Thompson of Cape Girardeau and Gary Cunningham of Benton, Missouri. He works for Fronabarger.
Son to Robert Michael and Kylie Renee Wright of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:35 a.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022. Name, Waylon Robert. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Wright is the former Kylie Krug, daughter of Melissa Michler and Kyle Krug of Glendale, Arizona. She works for Statler Lawyers. Wright is the son of Candi Harper of San Antonio, Texas, and Rob Wright of Perryville, Missouri. He is employed by Lixco LLC.
Son to Tyler Brice and Cheyenne Grace Money of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:24 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022. Name, Jersey Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Money is the former Cheyenne Barrett. Money is a truck driver for Pepsi Mid America.
Son to Luke Joseph and Amanda Catherine Nitsch of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:04 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022. Name, William Joseph. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Nitsch is the former Amanda Morrow, daughter of William and Carol Morrow of Jackson. She is employed by EHE Health. Nitsch is the son of William and Kristi Nitsch of Sedgewickville, Missouri. He works for Raider Mechanical.
Son to Joshua Ryan and Brittany Nicole Zyduck of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:06 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Name, Zayden Aleksander. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Zyduck is the former Brittany Wright, daughter of Cleo and Theresa Wright of Scott City. Zyduck is the son of Perry and Sharon Zyduck of Scott City. He is an electrician with Dreyer Electric.
Son to Jeffrey Ryan and Lindsey Ann Curlee of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:39 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022. Name, Enders Jeffrey. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Curlee is the former Lindsey Mangus, daughter of Brad Mangus of Cape Girardeau and Ronda Mangus of Dexter, Missouri. She is self-employed. Curlee is the son of Jeff Curlee and Linda Curlee of Energy, Illinois. He is a fire protection design manager in St. Louis.
Son to Chris and Lauren Wissmann of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:23 a.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022. Name, Lukas Wayne. Weight, 8.05 pounds. First child. Mrs. Wissmann is the daughter of Stacy Anthony of Huntington, Maryland, and the late Tharon Wayne Anthony. She works at Cape Glass and Tinting. Wissmann is the son of Mark and Linda Wissmann of Jackson and Debbie Wissmann of Jackson. He works at Auto Trim Design.
