Births 4/5/22

Brown

Son to Andrew Forrest Roosevelt and Britney Michelle Brown of Morehouse, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:14 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022. Name, Liam Oliver. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brown is the former Britney Hicks, daughter of Kathy Hicks of Morley, Missouri, and Chris Hicks, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She is a certified nursing assistant at Chateau Girardeau. Brown is the son of Kathy Brown and Allen Brown of Morehouse. He works in online grocery pickup at Walmart.

Limbaugh

Daughter to Chris Ross and Ashton Nichole Limbaugh of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:52 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Name, Reese Nichole. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Limbaugh is the former Ashton Elfrink, daughter of Randy Elfrink and Jennifer Johnson of Scott City. She is a certified occupational therapy assistant. Limbaugh is the son of Wendi Limbaugh of Kelso, Missouri. He is co-owner of Hi-Tech Fire Protection.

Thomas

Son to Tyrell Alonzo Dean Thomas and Tyra Ivanna Huff of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:58 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Name, Tyrell Alonzo Devan Jr. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Huff is the daughter of Claudia Huff of Cape Girardeau. She works for InfoCision. Thomas is the son of Veronica Wells of Cairo, Illinois. He is employed by Havco.

Cunningham

Son to Trevor Steven Cunnningham and Victoria Jean Crowell of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:38 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Name, Ryder Steven William. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Crowell is the former Victoria Kester, daughter of Darrell Kester of Jonesboro, Illinois, and Jessie Poe of Licking, Missouri. She is employed by McAlister's Deli. Cunningham is the son of Tracy Thompson of Cape Girardeau and Gary Cunningham of Benton, Missouri. He works for Fronabarger.

Wright

Son to Robert Michael and Kylie Renee Wright of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:35 a.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022. Name, Waylon Robert. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Wright is the former Kylie Krug, daughter of Melissa Michler and Kyle Krug of Glendale, Arizona. She works for Statler Lawyers. Wright is the son of Candi Harper of San Antonio, Texas, and Rob Wright of Perryville, Missouri. He is employed by Lixco LLC.