Births 4/4/23

Sanchez

Daughter to Justin and Danielle Sanchez of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Name, Millie Joe. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sanchez is the daughter of Jeff and Tina Helderman of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Cape Girardeau Public Schools. Sanchez is the son of Michelle and Scott Cochran of McClure, Illinois, and Gail and Oscar Sanchez of Gulf Shores, Alabama. He works for the Marble Hill (Missouri) Police Department.

Burten

Son to Cody Burten and Cassandra Russell of Tamms, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, 1:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Name, Ezra Kache Clark. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Sixth son. Russell is the daughter of Stacy Groves of Marble Hill, Missouri. Burten is the son of Michelle Hale of Olive Branch, Illinois, and Matthew Burten of Unity, Illinois.