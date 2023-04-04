Births 4/4/23

Daughter to Justin and Danielle Sanchez of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Name, Millie Joe. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sanchez is the daughter of Jeff and Tina Helderman of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Cape Girardeau Public Schools. Sanchez is the son of Michelle and Scott Cochran of McClure, Illinois, and Gail and Oscar Sanchez of Gulf Shores, Alabama. He works for the Marble Hill (Missouri) Police Department.
Son to Cody Burten and Cassandra Russell of Tamms, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, 1:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Name, Ezra Kache Clark. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Sixth son. Russell is the daughter of Stacy Groves of Marble Hill, Missouri. Burten is the son of Michelle Hale of Olive Branch, Illinois, and Matthew Burten of Unity, Illinois.
Son to Drew and Mallory Mann of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:21 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Name, Creed Alan. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Mann is the daughter of Rhonda Jones and Kevin Jones of Jackson. She is in nursing school. Mann is the son of Marci Mann and Kevin Mann. He is employed by Buzzi Unicem.
Son to Devon and Ashley Campbell of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Name, Oliver Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Fifth child, fourth son. Mrs. Campbell is the daughter of Lori Emmons and Duane Emmons of Jackson. Campbell is the son of James Campbell and Connie Campbell of Jackson. Mr. and Mrs. Campbell are employed by McDonald's.
