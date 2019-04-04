Births 4/4/19

McGinty

Daughter to Samuel Leming and Katrina Sue McGinty of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:42 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Name, Bijou Ann. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. McGinty is the former Katrina Buerck, daughter of Mike Buerck and Karen Bruckerhoff of Perryville, Missouri. She is a registered nurse with Saint Francis Healthcare. McGinty is the son of Chuck McGinty and Laura McGinty of Cape Girardeau. He is a jeweler with C.P. McGinty Jewelers.

Hurst

Daughter to Christopher Alan Hurst and Megan Nicole Devenport of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:16 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Name, Kaci Rae. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Devenport is the daughter of Debbie Devenport of Jackson, and Mark and Crescent Devenport of Jackson. She works for Saint Francis Healthcare. Hurst is the son of Rodney and Carol Hurst of Millersville. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.

Wells

Son to Shawn Brayton and Jodie Raye Wells of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:57 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019. Name, Laiden McCoy. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Wells is the former Jodie Tucker, daughter of Michael and Julie Tucker of Annapolis, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Wells is the son of Marilyn Brayton of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Ernie Wells of Ellsinore, Missouri. He works in international sales for RHC Corp.