Births 4/4/19

Daughter to Samuel Leming and Katrina Sue McGinty of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:42 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Name, Bijou Ann. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. McGinty is the former Katrina Buerck, daughter of Mike Buerck and Karen Bruckerhoff of Perryville, Missouri. She is a registered nurse with Saint Francis Healthcare. McGinty is the son of Chuck McGinty and Laura McGinty of Cape Girardeau. He is a jeweler with C.P. McGinty Jewelers.
Daughter to Christopher Alan Hurst and Megan Nicole Devenport of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:16 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Name, Kaci Rae. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Devenport is the daughter of Debbie Devenport of Jackson, and Mark and Crescent Devenport of Jackson. She works for Saint Francis Healthcare. Hurst is the son of Rodney and Carol Hurst of Millersville. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.
Son to Shawn Brayton and Jodie Raye Wells of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:57 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019. Name, Laiden McCoy. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Wells is the former Jodie Tucker, daughter of Michael and Julie Tucker of Annapolis, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Wells is the son of Marilyn Brayton of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Ernie Wells of Ellsinore, Missouri. He works in international sales for RHC Corp.
Daughter to Matthew Clayborn and Erica Renee Porch of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:13 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019. Name, Ella Rae. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Porch is the former Erica Sherrill, daughter of David Sherrill and Renee Sherrill of Farmington, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Porch is the son of Tim Porch and Sally Porch of Scott City. He is vice president of Interior Plus Inc.
Son to Andrew Wayne and Penny Lee Green of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:48 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019. Name, Asher Wayne. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Sixth child, second son. Mrs. Green is the former Penny Beamon, daughter of Marsha and Steven Beamon of Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee. Green is the son of Rick and Dorothy Green of Crump. He is senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Marble Hill.
Daughter to Cody W. Ashcraft and Linzee E. Rosen of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:16 a.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019. Name, Hallie Ray. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Rosen is the daughter of Suzan and Jimmy Allen of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Missouri Delta Medical Center. Ashcraft is the son of Terry and Kathy Ashcraft of Pevely, Missouri, and Jim and Shelly Anderson of Benton, Missouri. He works for South Scott County Ambulance.
Daughter to Christopher Craig Ives and Sabrina Jean Franklin-Ives of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:35 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019. Name, Demina Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Franklin-Ives is the daughter of Vickie Franklin of Cape Girardeau. She is an in-home aide with Rock Care IHS. Ives is the son of Sharon Ives of Cape Girardeau and Clinton Ives of Jonesboro, Georgia. He is a mechanic with Plaza Tire Service.
