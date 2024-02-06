Births 4/30/21

Twins to Zachary Dewayne Humphrey and Tabitha Jean Ruesler of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, Friday, March 5, 2021. Daughter, Collyns Jean, was born at 3:50 p.m. and weighed 2 pounds, 13 ounces. Son, Nixon Dewayne, was born at 3:50 p.m. and weighed 4 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth daughter and first son. Ruesler is the daughter of David and Becky Ruesler of Old Appleton. She works at Cross Trails Medical Center. Humphrey is the son of Dewayne and Mary Humphrey of Jackson. He is employed by Fronabarger Concrete.
Son to Bernie Eric and Sarah Ann Golinski of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:28 p.m. Tuesday, April, 6, 2021. Name, Jameson Aaron. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Mrs. Golinski is the former Sarah Smothers, daughter of Harlan and Doris Smothers of Gordonville. She is employed by Anthem. Golinski is the son of Bernard Golinski Sr., of Charleston, Missouri. He works for Buzzi Unicem.
Daughter to Kyle Joseph and Emily Lauren Alley of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:48 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021. Name, Olivia Jo. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Alley is the former Emily Hiett, daughter of Randy and Garia Hiett of Cape Girardeau. She is a human relations generalist with the Mayo Clinic. Alley is the son of Chris and Dawn Alley of Chesterfield, Missouri. He is a human resources manager with Land O' Lakes.
Son to Daniel Bradley James Jr. and Constance (Grace) Raquel Wiggs of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:27 a.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021. Name, Caden (Ray) Brown. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Wiggs is the daughter of Paula (Roxanne) Gates of Jackson and Phillip (Scott) Wiggs of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She works at Auburn Place Hotel and Suites in Cape Girardeau. James is the son of Daniel James Sr. of Leopold, Missouri and Kristie James of Corpus Christi, Texas. He works for The Greenbriar Companies.
Son to Reggie Miles and Aubrey Tatum Mitchell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:59 a.m., Friday, April 9, 2021. Name Greyson Tatum. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mitchell is the daughter of Bobby and Sonja Mitchell of Dallas, Texas. She works at Hampton Inn. Miles is the son of Tushana Ross of Chicago and Reggie Miles Sr. of Chicago. He is self-employed.
Son to Demontrail Derontay Clark and Arista Marie Washington of Charleston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:38 a.m., Friday, April 9, 2021. Name, Trailis De'Mon. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Washington is the daughter of Cyressia Washington of Charleston and Robert Bogan of Charleston. Clark is the son of Lois Clark of Charleston and Donald Clark of Sikeston, Missouri. He is a professional driver.
Daughter to Donald Kent and Kristian Jean Robinson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:26 p.m., Sunday, April 11, 2021. Name, Summer Sherice Lolita. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Robinson is the former Kristian Martin, daughter of Shelia Martin of Portage, Indiana. Robinson is the son of Valancia and Jerome Henderson of Charleston, Missouri.
Son to Russell Evan Booker IV and Paige Nicole Rogers of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:47 p.m., Sunday, April 11, 2021. Name, Aiden-Russel Evan V. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Rogers is the daughter of Paul Rogers of Sikeston, Missouri, and Elizabeth Lane of Sikeson. Booker is the son of Russell Evan Booker III of Jackson and the late Misti Dawn Pitkin. He is a certified nurse's assistant at Independence Care Center in Perryville, Missouri.
Daughter to Joshua Lane and Sarah Beth Abernathy of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:22 a.m., Monday, April 12, 2021. Name, Vivian June. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Abernathy is the former Sarah Gilliland and the daughter of Ben and Connie Gilliland of Jackson. She is a medical coder for Barnes Jewish Hospital. Abernathy is the son of Roger Abernathy of Farrar, Missouri, and the late Julie Abernathy. He is a production supervisor at Hussmann Panasonic.
Daughter to Vivano Pastor Garcia and Tara Lynn Clover of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:47 p.m., Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Name, Lucia Pastor Clover. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Third daughter.
Daughter to Dustin Michael Spooler and Kaylee Nicole Kirleis of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:47 p.m., Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Name, Aubrey Rae. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Kirleis is the daughter of Aaron and Crystal Kirleis of Cape Girardeau. She is self-employed at Low Key Barber Shop. Spooler is the son of Peggy Spooler of Jackson. He a physical therapist assistant at Premier Physical Therapy.
Son to Zachary Scott Fields and Courtney Renee Marquis of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:33 p.m., Monday, April 19, 2021. Name, Jack Robert. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Marquis is the daughter of Terry Marquis of Marble Hill, Missouri and Todd and Renee Poole of Cape Girardeau. She is a licensed practical nurse at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. Fields is the son of Kim Herschbach of Chester, Illinois. He is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to Shane Ivy and Lisa Maria Pipkin of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:04 p.m., Monday, April 19, 2021. Name, Elijah Shane. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Seventh child, fifth son. Mrs. Pipkin is the former Lisa Hale, daughter of Mina Hale of Jackson. She is a math instructor at Mineral Area College. Pipkin is the son of Edgar Pipkin of LaForge, Missouri and Georgia Ivy of New Madrid, Missouri. He works at SSD.
Son to Jerimy Michael Prater and Kristina Ann Bayne of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:51 a.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Name, Jerimiah Michael. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, first son. Bayne is the daughter of Mike and Brenda Allen of Perryville. Prater is the son of Harold Prater of Perryville and Treva McDonough of Chester, Illinois.
