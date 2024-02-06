Births 4/30/21

Humphrey

Twins to Zachary Dewayne Humphrey and Tabitha Jean Ruesler of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, Friday, March 5, 2021. Daughter, Collyns Jean, was born at 3:50 p.m. and weighed 2 pounds, 13 ounces. Son, Nixon Dewayne, was born at 3:50 p.m. and weighed 4 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth daughter and first son. Ruesler is the daughter of David and Becky Ruesler of Old Appleton. She works at Cross Trails Medical Center. Humphrey is the son of Dewayne and Mary Humphrey of Jackson. He is employed by Fronabarger Concrete.

Golinski

Son to Bernie Eric and Sarah Ann Golinski of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:28 p.m. Tuesday, April, 6, 2021. Name, Jameson Aaron. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Mrs. Golinski is the former Sarah Smothers, daughter of Harlan and Doris Smothers of Gordonville. She is employed by Anthem. Golinski is the son of Bernard Golinski Sr., of Charleston, Missouri. He works for Buzzi Unicem.

Alley

Daughter to Kyle Joseph and Emily Lauren Alley of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:48 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021. Name, Olivia Jo. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Alley is the former Emily Hiett, daughter of Randy and Garia Hiett of Cape Girardeau. She is a human relations generalist with the Mayo Clinic. Alley is the son of Chris and Dawn Alley of Chesterfield, Missouri. He is a human resources manager with Land O' Lakes.

Wiggs

Son to Daniel Bradley James Jr. and Constance (Grace) Raquel Wiggs of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:27 a.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021. Name, Caden (Ray) Brown. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Wiggs is the daughter of Paula (Roxanne) Gates of Jackson and Phillip (Scott) Wiggs of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She works at Auburn Place Hotel and Suites in Cape Girardeau. James is the son of Daniel James Sr. of Leopold, Missouri and Kristie James of Corpus Christi, Texas. He works for The Greenbriar Companies.

Miles

Son to Reggie Miles and Aubrey Tatum Mitchell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:59 a.m., Friday, April 9, 2021. Name Greyson Tatum. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mitchell is the daughter of Bobby and Sonja Mitchell of Dallas, Texas. She works at Hampton Inn. Miles is the son of Tushana Ross of Chicago and Reggie Miles Sr. of Chicago. He is self-employed.

Clark

Son to Demontrail Derontay Clark and Arista Marie Washington of Charleston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:38 a.m., Friday, April 9, 2021. Name, Trailis De'Mon. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Washington is the daughter of Cyressia Washington of Charleston and Robert Bogan of Charleston. Clark is the son of Lois Clark of Charleston and Donald Clark of Sikeston, Missouri. He is a professional driver.

Robinson

Daughter to Donald Kent and Kristian Jean Robinson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:26 p.m., Sunday, April 11, 2021. Name, Summer Sherice Lolita. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Robinson is the former Kristian Martin, daughter of Shelia Martin of Portage, Indiana. Robinson is the son of Valancia and Jerome Henderson of Charleston, Missouri.