Births 4/30/20

Craig

Daughter to Slade Austin Craig and Miranda Lynn Brashear, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:33 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Name, Wailyn Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Ms. Brashear is the daughter of Scott Brashear of Scott City and Debbie Hendrix of Zalma, Missouri. She is a medical coder with Cape Radiology Group. Craig is the son of Kurt Craig of Cape Girardeau and Janet Craig of Jackson. He is a glazier at Davis Glass.

Smith

Son to Shawn Michael and Leah Noelle Smith of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:50 a.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020. Name, Rowan Michael. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Smith is the former Leah Moore, daughter of Brent and Maria Moore of Millersville. She works at Brace Reliant Health Services. Smith is the son of Christina Smith of Fruitland. He works at Dutch Enterprises.

Long

Daughter to Joshua Taylor and Chelsea Nicole Long of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:59 a.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020. Name, Bella Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Long is the former Chelsea Wagner, daughter of Mike and Betty Wagner of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She is an RN bridge student. Long is the son of Steve and Teresa Long of Jackson. He is a systems engineer at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Foltz

Son to Ryan Nelson and Mikayla Jo Foltz of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:37 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020. Name, Grant Neilson. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Foltz is the former Mikayla Green, daughter of Mike and Leigh Green of Sedgewickville, Missouri. She is a cosmetology instructor at Renaissance Beauty Academy. Foltz is the son of Jim and Traci Foltz of Sedgewickville. He is self-employed with Foltz Brothers Construction.