RecordsApril 3, 2020

Births 4/3/20

Daughter to Brandan and Jessica Mitchell of Bloomfield, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:48 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Name, Kadience Marie. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Mitchell is the daughter of Johanna and Calvin Edwards of Bloomfield, and Johnny and Paulla White of Campbell, Missouri. Mitchell is the son of Allen and Linda Mitchell of Dexter, Missouri, and Shelly Reeves of Sikeston, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell both work for WW Wood Products

Southeast Missourian

Mitchell

Daughter to Brandan and Jessica Mitchell of Bloomfield, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:48 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Name, Kadience Marie. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Mitchell is the daughter of Johanna and Calvin Edwards of Bloomfield, and Johnny and Paulla White of Campbell, Missouri. Mitchell is the son of Allen and Linda Mitchell of Dexter, Missouri, and Shelly Reeves of Sikeston, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell both work for WW Wood Products.

Dixon

Son to Donald and Victoria Dixon of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:17 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020. Name, Donald Ray III. Weight, 8 pounds, 8.6 ounces. Fifth child, second son. Mrs. Dixon is the daughter of Sam Hill Sr., and Alease Hill of Sikeston. She is an online English-as-second-language/English teacher. Dixon is the son of Donald Ray Dixon Sr., of Charleston, Missouri, and Tammy Walker of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Orgill.

