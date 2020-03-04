Births 4/3/20

Daughter to Brandan and Jessica Mitchell of Bloomfield, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:48 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Name, Kadience Marie. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Mitchell is the daughter of Johanna and Calvin Edwards of Bloomfield, and Johnny and Paulla White of Campbell, Missouri. Mitchell is the son of Allen and Linda Mitchell of Dexter, Missouri, and Shelly Reeves of Sikeston, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell both work for WW Wood Products...