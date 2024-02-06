Births 4/29/20

Fulk

Daughter to Brandon Fulk and Michaela McPherson of Bell City, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:04 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020. Name, Lillyanna Marie Sue. Weight, 4 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first daughter. McPherson is the daughter of Margaret McPherson of Chaffee, Missouri, and Shad McPherson of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mom. Fulk is the son of Tonya Fulk of Bell City and Rodney Fulk of Johnsonville, Tennessee.

Crump

Daughter to Trey and Sarah Crump of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:54 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020. Name, Lilah Maxine. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Crump is the daughter of Margie Pequeno and Sam Pequeno of Sikeston, Missouri. She is employed by The Bank of Missouri. Crump is the son of Teresa Crump and Ernie Crump of Chaffee. He works for Crump Construction LLC.

Dye

Twin sons to Samuel and Jennifer Dye of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Sutton Ray was born at 1:12 p.m., and weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Asher James was born at 1:12 p.m., and weighed 4 pounds, 9 pounds. Second and third children, first and second sons. Mrs. Dye is the daughter of Larry Ferrell and Pat Holley of Jackson. She works at Southeast Hospital. Dye is the son of Steve and Mary Dye of St. Charles, Missouri. He is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center.