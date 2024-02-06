Births 4/29/18

Cox

Daughter to Jacob Matthew and Summer Renee Cox of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:24 a.m. Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Name, Serenity Michelle. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Cox is the former Summer Horton, daughter of Shannon and David Buttry of Benton, and Lee Horton of Sikeston, Missouri. Cox is the son of Kimberly and William Weaver of Sikeston and David and Beth Cox of Sikeston.

Heuring

Daughter to Damien Joshua and Sarah Ann Heuring of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:28 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Name, Susan Jane. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Heuring is the former Sarah Lumley, daughter of Diane Pobst of Cape Girardeau. She is a teacher. Heuring is the son of Kimberly Taylor and Tony Ross of Cape Girardeau.

Oliver

Daughter to Logan Allen Oliver and Macy Lynn Scherer of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:58 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Name, Aleah May. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Scherer is the daughter of Sheila Scherer-Guzman of Morley, Missouri, and James Scherer of Morley. Oliver is the son of Dana Bilderback and Darren Bilderback of Morley.

Bigham

Son to Charles Edward and Mary Louise Bigham Jr. of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:45 p.m. Thursday, April 12, 2018. Name, Henry Ethan Walter. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Bigham is the former Mary Smith, daughter of Sid Smith and Margery Smith of Cape Girardeau. Bigham is the son of Joseph Yost and Donna Yost of Ozark, Missouri.

Thompson

Son to Colby James and Ashley Elizabeth Thompson of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:55 p.m. Thursday, April 12, 2018. Name, Levi Joseph. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Thompson is the former Ashley Wibbenmeyer, daughter of Randy and Kay Wibbenmeyer of Perryville. She works at Kelsey's Cuddle House. Thompson is the son of Daniel Thompson of Perryville and the late Renee Kennon. He is self-employed.