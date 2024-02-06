Births 4/29/18

Daughter to Jacob Matthew and Summer Renee Cox of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:24 a.m. Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Name, Serenity Michelle. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Cox is the former Summer Horton, daughter of Shannon and David Buttry of Benton, and Lee Horton of Sikeston, Missouri. Cox is the son of Kimberly and William Weaver of Sikeston and David and Beth Cox of Sikeston.
Daughter to Damien Joshua and Sarah Ann Heuring of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:28 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Name, Susan Jane. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Heuring is the former Sarah Lumley, daughter of Diane Pobst of Cape Girardeau. She is a teacher. Heuring is the son of Kimberly Taylor and Tony Ross of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Logan Allen Oliver and Macy Lynn Scherer of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:58 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Name, Aleah May. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Scherer is the daughter of Sheila Scherer-Guzman of Morley, Missouri, and James Scherer of Morley. Oliver is the son of Dana Bilderback and Darren Bilderback of Morley.
Son to Charles Edward and Mary Louise Bigham Jr. of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:45 p.m. Thursday, April 12, 2018. Name, Henry Ethan Walter. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Bigham is the former Mary Smith, daughter of Sid Smith and Margery Smith of Cape Girardeau. Bigham is the son of Joseph Yost and Donna Yost of Ozark, Missouri.
Son to Colby James and Ashley Elizabeth Thompson of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:55 p.m. Thursday, April 12, 2018. Name, Levi Joseph. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Thompson is the former Ashley Wibbenmeyer, daughter of Randy and Kay Wibbenmeyer of Perryville. She works at Kelsey's Cuddle House. Thompson is the son of Daniel Thompson of Perryville and the late Renee Kennon. He is self-employed.
Daughter to Christopher John Inman and Amanda Katherine Becker of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:32 a.m. Friday, April 13, 2018. Name, Ava Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Becker is the former Amanda Darcy, daughter of Clifford and Lisa Darcy of Jackson. She is office manager of EBO MD. Inman is the son of Ron and Hilde Inman of Cape Girardeau. He is a registered nurse at SoutheastHEALTH.
Daughter to Robert Tyler Cossiboom and Cassidy Paige Davidson of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:54 p.m. Friday, April 13, 2018. Name, Caroline Mackenzie. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second daughter. Davidson is the daughter of Craig Davidson of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Samantha Davidson of Campbell, Missouri. Cossiboom is the son of Jane Dees of Scott City. He is with the Scott City Department of Public Works.
Daughter to Colton James and Olivia Rose Harbison of Matthews, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:21 p.m. Saturday, April 14, 2018. Name, Hazleigh James. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Harbison is the former Olivia Stevens, daughter of Vickie Stevens of Chaffee, Missouri. Harbison is the son of Amanda Harbison and Kevin Harbison of Matthews. He works for Allen's Portable Buildings.
Daughter to Christopher Reese and Karri Leighann Carpenter of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:29 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Name, Lexi Taylor. Weight, 4 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Carpenter is the former Karri Shipman, daughter of Julie and Kevin Eftink of Bell City, Missouri. She works for Pipestone System on a hog farm. Carpenter is the son of Barb, Euel and Kristen Carpenter of Bloomfield, Missouri.
Daughter to Whitney Marie Woods of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:56 a.m. Thursday, April 12, 2018. Name, Isabel Irene Marie. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Third daughter. Woods is the daughter of Kris Woods and Jeanie Woods of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Dalton Florist.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.