Births 4/28/22

Son to Walter and Jessica Ruesler of Friedheim, Southeast Hospital, 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Name, Corbin Hayes. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Third son. Mrs. Ruesler is the daughter of Ronald and Nancy Zoellner of Perryville, Missouri. She works for County Disability Resources. Ruesler is the son of Darryl Ruesler of Friedheim and Phyllis and Hubert Sharpe of LaBelle, Missouri. He is employed by TG Missouri.
Son to William and Jessica O'Guin Jr. of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:34 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022. Name, Dawson Lane. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. O'Guin is the daughter of Rhonda Vandeven of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Larry Vandeven of Leopold, Missouri. She is a third grade teacher at Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. O'Guin is the son of David and Kathy O'Guin of East Prairie, Missouri. He is a project manager with Standley Batch Systems in Cape Girardeau.
Son to Trevor Brewer and Skyler Jokerst of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:35 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022. Name, Bentley Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Jokerst is the daughter of Jennifer Lohmann of Perryville. She is employed by Perry County Memorial Hospital. Brewer is the son of Holly Brewer and Andy Brewer of Perryville. He works for Bloomsdale Excavating.
