Births 4/28/19

Daughter to William Christopher and Cassandra Dawn Talley of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:51 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Name, Mara Elise. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Talley is the former Cassandra Glenn, daughter of Doug and Marlene Glenn of Cape Girardeau. She is project coordinator for Partnerships for Success at Southeast Missouri State University. Talley is the son of Bill and Pat Talley of Cape Girardeau. He is a registered cardiovascular invasive specialist at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to Andrew Franklin and Shelby Leigh Johnson of Fredericktown, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Name, Riggs Andrew. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Johnson is the former Shelby Seabaugh, daughter of Janice Seabaugh of Fredericktown and Joey and Deb Seabaugh of Patton, Missouri. She is a teacher with the Fredericktown School District. Johnson is the son of Frank and Mary Jo Johnson of Fredericktown. He is a miner with Specialty Granules Inc. of Annapolis, Missouri.
Son to Ryan Ray and Lora Jean Dirnberger of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:25 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019. Name, Cody Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Dirnberger is the former Lora Brewer, daughter of Carla Brewer of Perryville, Missouri, and the late Mark Brewer. She is a soil conservation technician with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Dirnberger is the son of Ron and Charlotte Dirnberger of Chaffee. He is a wildlife management biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Daughter to Christopher James and Natalie Christina Dittmer of Gordonville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:06 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019. Name, Felicity Clare. Weight, 8 pounds. Ninth child, sixth daughter. Mrs. Dittmer is the former Natalie LeGrand, daughter of Bill and Teresa LeGrand of Kelso, Missouri. Dittmer is the son of Dave and Jeanie Dittmer of Fruitland. He is a vice president at IBM.
Daughter to Caleb R. and Cassidy L. Wadley of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:45 p.m. Sunday, April 21, 2019. Name, Kinzley Kay. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wadley is the former Cassidy McMichael, daughter of Danny and Francine McMichael of The Colony, Texas. Wadley is the son of Rhonda Wadley of Cape Girardeau and the late James D. Wadley. He is employed by the U.S. Army at Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas.
