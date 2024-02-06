Births 4/27/17

Son to Gerald Lee and Morgan Marie Thaxton III of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:27 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2017. Name, Xander Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Thaxton is the former Morgan Baer, daughter of Greg and Christine Baer of Perryville, Missouri. Thaxton is the son of Gerald and Yvette Thaxton II of Los Angeles.
Son to DeShawna Washam of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:51 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2017. Name, DeVoe Marquis. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Fifth child, first son. Washam is the daughter of Lucille Johnson of Cape Girardeau and Calvert Johnson of Cairo, Illinois.
Son to Marcus Anthony Woodside and Brittany Nicole Bucholtz of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:56 a.m. Sunday, April 16, 2017. Name, Urijah Karter. Weight, 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, first son. Bucholtz is the daughter of Gary and Diona Bucholtz of Marble Hill. Woodside is the son of Nancy Woodside and Earl Woodside of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois.
Son to Walter Javier and Genevieve Bronte Andino of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:59 a.m. Sunday, April 16, 2017. Name, Dominic Marcelo. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Andino is the former Genevieve Perez, daughter of Stanley Smith and Dolores Smith of Perryville. Andino is the son of Patricia A. Hernandez of Houston.
Daughter to Justin Michael and Colleen Elizabeth Glenn of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:34 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Name, Lenox Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Glenn is the former Colleen Gray, daughter of John and Becki Gray of Jackson. She is a speech-language pathologist with Aegis Therapies. Glenn is the son of Jeff and LaDonna Glenn of Jackson and Angela and Kenny Massa of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a zone technician with Saint Francis Medical Center.
