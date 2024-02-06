Births 4/27/17

Woodside

Son to Marcus Anthony Woodside and Brittany Nicole Bucholtz of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:56 a.m. Sunday, April 16, 2017. Name, Urijah Karter. Weight, 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, first son. Bucholtz is the daughter of Gary and Diona Bucholtz of Marble Hill. Woodside is the son of Nancy Woodside and Earl Woodside of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois.

Andino

Son to Walter Javier and Genevieve Bronte Andino of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:59 a.m. Sunday, April 16, 2017. Name, Dominic Marcelo. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Andino is the former Genevieve Perez, daughter of Stanley Smith and Dolores Smith of Perryville. Andino is the son of Patricia A. Hernandez of Houston.

Glenn

Daughter to Justin Michael and Colleen Elizabeth Glenn of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:34 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Name, Lenox Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Glenn is the former Colleen Gray, daughter of John and Becki Gray of Jackson. She is a speech-language pathologist with Aegis Therapies. Glenn is the son of Jeff and LaDonna Glenn of Jackson and Angela and Kenny Massa of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a zone technician with Saint Francis Medical Center.