Births 4/24/20

Daughter to Ryan Michael and Michelle Ann Garnett of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:39 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020. Name, Maya Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Garnett is the former Michelle Hulshof, daughter of Shirley and Greg Eftink and the late Gordon Hulshof. She is an assistant professor at Southeast Missouri State University. Garnett is the son of Tim and Cindy Garnett of Bloomfield, Missouri. He is a teacher in the Scott County School District.
Son to Charles George Hirt IV and Alexus Paige Gammon of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:41 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020. Name, Charles George V. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Ms. Gammon is the daughter of John and Ronda Schultz of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered respiratory therapist at Missouri Delta Hospital. Hirt is the son of Charles III and DeAnn Hirt of Atlanta. He works at First Auto Credit.
Daughter to Kristopher Lynn-Malik Taylor and Megan Rochelle Baker of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:44 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020. Name, Kiera La'Triece. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Ms. Baker is the daughter of Doug and Tina Turner of Cape Girardeau. She works at Cracker Barrel. Taylor works at Southern Illinois Motor Xpress.
Son to Kyle Cook and Allison Turner of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:22 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020. Name, Flynn Thomas. Weight, 9 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Turner is the daughter of Patricia Turner of Cape Girardeau. She works at Skyview Animal Clinic. Cook is the son of Joyce Stearns and Tom Cook of Cape Girardeau. He is owner of 7k Performance Horses.
Daughter to Austin and Alexis Graham of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:47 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020. Name, Skylar Alexis. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Graham is the daughter of Joy Burnette and Scott Burnette of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Turner Construction. Graham is the son of James Graham of Sikeston, Missouri, and Tina and Warren Cork of Benton, Missouri. He works for Bilfinger Industrial Services.
Son to Seth and Christa Hudson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:02 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Name, Cannon Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Hudson is the daughter of Terry and Lisa Huxel of Washington, Missouri. She is a network relations consultant with Anthem Inc. Hudson is the son of Roger and Elizabeth Hudson of Cape Girardeau. He is a chiropractic physician and owner of Hudson Chiropractic.
