Births 4/24/20

Garnett

Daughter to Ryan Michael and Michelle Ann Garnett of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:39 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020. Name, Maya Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Garnett is the former Michelle Hulshof, daughter of Shirley and Greg Eftink and the late Gordon Hulshof. She is an assistant professor at Southeast Missouri State University. Garnett is the son of Tim and Cindy Garnett of Bloomfield, Missouri. He is a teacher in the Scott County School District.

Hirt

Son to Charles George Hirt IV and Alexus Paige Gammon of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:41 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020. Name, Charles George V. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Ms. Gammon is the daughter of John and Ronda Schultz of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered respiratory therapist at Missouri Delta Hospital. Hirt is the son of Charles III and DeAnn Hirt of Atlanta. He works at First Auto Credit.

Taylor

Daughter to Kristopher Lynn-Malik Taylor and Megan Rochelle Baker of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:44 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020. Name, Kiera La'Triece. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Ms. Baker is the daughter of Doug and Tina Turner of Cape Girardeau. She works at Cracker Barrel. Taylor works at Southern Illinois Motor Xpress.