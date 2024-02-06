Births 4/24/19

Blacksure-Jackson

Daughter to Raymond and Jessica D. Holmes Jackson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:50 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019. Name, Riley Orlanea. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Ninth child, fourth daughter. Mrs. Jackson is the daughter of Gloria Holmes of Parkland, Washington, and Ivory Blacksure of Portageville, Missouri. Jackson is the son of Raymond Bledsoe of Howardsville, Missouri, and the late Barbra Jackson.

Enders

Son to Geoff and Maggie Enders of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:47 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019. Name, Reid Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Enders is the daughter of Carole Baugh of Jackson. She works for the Cape Girardeau School District. Enders is the son of Mike Enders of Jackson. He is employed by Southeast Hospital.