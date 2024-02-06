Births 4/24/19

Daughter to Brian Pender and Erin Morrison of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 11:47 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019. Name, Sophia Leslie. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Morrison is the daughter of Jean and Arlen Graham of Sedgewickville, Missouri. Pender is the son of Jim and Rhonda Pender of Benton, Missouri. Pender and Morrison work at the Lutheran Home.
Daughter to Raymond and Jessica D. Holmes Jackson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:50 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019. Name, Riley Orlanea. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Ninth child, fourth daughter. Mrs. Jackson is the daughter of Gloria Holmes of Parkland, Washington, and Ivory Blacksure of Portageville, Missouri. Jackson is the son of Raymond Bledsoe of Howardsville, Missouri, and the late Barbra Jackson.
Son to Geoff and Maggie Enders of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:47 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019. Name, Reid Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Enders is the daughter of Carole Baugh of Jackson. She works for the Cape Girardeau School District. Enders is the son of Mike Enders of Jackson. He is employed by Southeast Hospital.
