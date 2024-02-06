All sections
April 24, 2017

Births 4/24/17

Daughter to Jacob Paul Casey and Ashton Nichole Crews of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:52 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2017. Name, Paisley Rae. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Crews is the daughter of Dee Cruse and Collin Cruse of Anna. She is employed by Complete Family Eyecare. Casey is the son of Ted Johnson and Lesley Johnson of Anna. He is employed by a railroad.

Casey

Daughter to Jacob Paul Casey and Ashton Nichole Crews of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:52 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2017. Name, Paisley Rae. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Crews is the daughter of Dee Cruse and Collin Cruse of Anna. She is employed by Complete Family Eyecare. Casey is the son of Ted Johnson and Lesley Johnson of Anna. He is employed by a railroad.

VanGennip

Son to Darren Michael and Sydney Justine VanGennip of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:33 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2017. Name, Beau Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. VanGennip is the former Sydney Eeftink, daughter of Beth and Brian Eeftink of Leopold, Missouri. VanGennip is the son of the late David and Darlene VanGennip of Advance and Tammy VanGennip of Advance. He is employed by Buzzi Unicem.

