Births 4/24/17

VanGennip

Son to Darren Michael and Sydney Justine VanGennip of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:33 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2017. Name, Beau Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. VanGennip is the former Sydney Eeftink, daughter of Beth and Brian Eeftink of Leopold, Missouri. VanGennip is the son of the late David and Darlene VanGennip of Advance and Tammy VanGennip of Advance. He is employed by Buzzi Unicem.