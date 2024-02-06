Births 4/23/20

Son to Mason Patrick and Taylor Paige Noe of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:56 a.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020. Name, Makai Patrick. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Noe is the former Taylor Bollinger, daughter of Scott and Saundra Bollinger of Jackson and Mindy Clay of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Noe is the son of Jonas and Jo Noe of Dexter, Missouri. He is a registered nurse.
Son to Ron Maurice and Victoria Lynne Johnson Jr. of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:08 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020. Name, Elijah Darnell. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Johnson is the former Victoria Glueck, daughter of Angie Glueck of Cape Girardeau. She is a waitress at Outback Steakhouse. Johnson is the son of Delorse Bussel of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He is an I&R technician.
Daughter to Terry Lee and Erica Renee Bogenpohl of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:13 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Name, Wynn Evangeline. Weight, 9 pounds, 7 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Bogenpohl is the former Erica Collins, daughter of Jim and Jane Collins of Kansas City, Missouri, and Tim and Heather Sulzen of Merriam, Kansas. She is an engineer at Alliance Water Resources. Bogenpohl is the son of Sharon Bogenpohl of Oak Ridge and the late Leonard Bogenpohl. He is an engineer at TG Missouri.
Daughter to Jon Vincent Michael and Lindsay Stuart Theresa Long of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:54 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Name, Ardella Grace Katherine. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Long is the former Lindsay Moses, daughter of Billy and Janet Moses of Mounds, Illinois. She is a stay-at-home mom. Long is the son of Michael and Valorie Long of Cape Girardeau. He is a mechanical designer.
Son to Eddie D. Parker and Amillion M. Kuykendoll of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:08 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020. Name, Ky'Juan Elijah. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Ms. Kuykendoll is the daughter of Jennifer Kuykendoll of Cape Girardeau. Parker is the son of Eddie Steel III of Isola, Mississippi, and La'Quesha Parker of Memphis, Tennessee. He works at White Castle.
Daughter to Devin Ray and Tori Danielle Wallace of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:55 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020. Name, Sophia Raylee Jane. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Wallace is the former Tori Glaus, daughter of Pete and Sherri Glaus of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Wallace is the son of Bill and Shelly Wallace of Benton. He works at Buzzi Unicem USA.
Daughter to Justin Glen and Jonna Lynn Huffman of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:27 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2020. Name, Porter Lynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Huffman is the former Jonna Crider, daughter of John and Sherry Crider of Van Buren, Missouri. She is a high school teacher at Dexter R-XI Schools. Huffman is the son of Steve and Mona Huffman of Summersville, Missouri. He is an air-traffic controller at Southern Illinois Airport.
Daughter to Dalton Michael and Kassandra Marie Seabaugh of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:50 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2020. Name, Mariah Lynn. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Seabaugh is the former Kassandra Voelker, daughter of Brody Voelker of St. Mary, Missouri, and Belinda Voelker of Perryville. She works at Madison Medical Center. Seabaugh is the son of Bryon Seabaugh of Perryville and Jamie Seabaugh of Perryville. He works at Richardet Floor Covering.
Daughter to Dalton Edward and Lauren Nicole Foltz of Patton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:03 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Name, Laikyn Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Foltz is the former Lauren Simminger, daughter of Douglas and Tammy Simminger of Cape Girardeau. She works at Jackson R-2 Schools. Foltz is the son of Tim and Traci Foltz of Patton. He works for Foltz Brothers Construction.
Daughter to Jacob Lee and Kristie Lee May of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:22 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Name, Lydia Lee. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. May is the former Kristie Sweet, daughter of Mike and Rachel Sweet of Chaffee. May is the son of Lee and Donna May of Chaffee. The couple are both managers at Steak 'n Shake.
Daughter to Kyle Gene Berry and Amber Renee Stepp of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:34 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020. Name, Kyndrix Faye. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Seventh child, fifth daughter. Ms. Stepp is the daughter of Melissa Stepp and Gary Mungle of Cape Girardeau and Dawanna Sadler of Vanduser, Missouri, and the late Stephen Sadler Jr. She is an EMT with Cape County Private Ambulance. Berry is the son of Lila and Kevin Brown of Oak Ridge. He is a delivery driver with U.S. Foods.
Son to Lance Thomas and Emily Nicole Young of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:07 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020. Name, Graham Christopher. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Young is the former Emily Williams, daughter of Teresa Williams of Cape Girardeau and Steve and Theresa Williams of Smyrna, Tennessee. She is a fifth-grade teacher at Jackson Middle School. Young is the son of Tom and Carla Young of Cape Girardeau. He is business intelligence developer at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to Albert Jay Lewis and Ashleigh Paige Smithey of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:47 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020. Name, Kylen Isaiah. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Ms. Smithey is the daughter of Bob and Marcey Smithey of Jonesboro, Illinois. Lewis is a street maintenance worker for the City of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Michael Diaz Garcia and Brianna Alexis Davis of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:50 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020. Name, Adianna Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Second daughter. Ms. Davis is the daughter of Shannon Davis of Cape Girardeau and Elizabeth Scott of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Garcia is the son of Juan Garcia of Mexico and Paula Marshall of Chaffee. He works at KT Power Systems.
Son to Colt Allen Jackson and Lera Lenay Rose of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:08 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020. Name, Coleson Ryan. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Ms. Rose is the daughter of Travis and Rebecca Rose of Scott City. She works at Kids Corner Day Care. Jackson is the son of Bruce Jackson of Cape Girardeau and Christi Davis of Cape Girardeau. He works at Offices Unlimited.
Son to Jackson James and Martha Louella Bollinger of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:43 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020. Name, Nobel Perry. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Bollinger is the former Martha Zimmer, daughter of Albert and Linda Zimmer of Patton, Missouri. She works at Innovative Orthodontics. Bollinger is the son of Jim and Jean Bollinger of Cape Girardeau. He is in management with AT&T.
Son to Ciara Deidra Brooke Morie of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:08 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020. Name, Orion Nathaniel Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Morie is the former Ciara Harris, daughter of Jimmy and Cindy Bone'e of Advance, Missouri. She is Cap.2 associate at Walmart.
Daughter to Aaron Hart and Kaitlin Michaela Goodson of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:03 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Name, Saide Jean. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Goodson is the former Kaitlin Crawford, daughter of Tim and Debbi Crawford of Bowling Green, Kentucky. She is a self-employed photographer. Goodson is the son of Scott and Donna Goodson of Jackson. He is a self-employed small-engine mechanic.
Daughter to Sean Paul Salyer and Mary Kathryn Spatafore of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:48 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020. Name, Lailah Grace. Weight, 9 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Ms. Spatafore is the daughter of Bill and Gayle Spatafore of Ingleside, Illinois. She works at Dunkin Donuts. Salyer is the son of John and Tammy Smith of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Larry Frederick of Anniston, Missouri.
Son to Curtis and Taylor Braswell of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:11 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Name, Reid Carter. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Braswell is the daughter of Redgie and Tonya Mungle of Patton. She is employed by Heartland Plastic & Hand Surgery. Braswell is the son of Sherry Steffes of Sedgewickville, Missouri, and Rick Braswell of Benton, Missouri. He works for Richardet Floor Covering.
Son to Walter and Jackie Rowe of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:03 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020. Name, Maximus Sen. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Rowe is the daughter of Xiaowei Hu and Shao-hua Gua of Houston,. She is a manager at Procter & Gamble. Rowe is the son of Janice and William Rowe of Rome, Pennsylvania. He is a technician at P&G.
Daughter to Jacob and Kristen Martin of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:06 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020. Name, Kinley Rae. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Martin is the daughter of Janice Margrabe and Walter Margrabe of Cape Girardeau. She works at Eagle Ridge Christian School. Martin is the son of Jennifer Martin and Jack Martin of Poughkeepsie, Arkansas. He is employed by Power Home Solar Company.
Daughter to Joshua and Molly Wiseman of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:41 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020. Name, Maren Kate. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wiseman is the daughter of Leslie Martin and Tony Martin of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Chaffee (Missouri) Elementary School. Wiseman is the son of Ericka Wiseman and Dale Wiseman of Jackson. He works at Southeast Missouri State University.
Son to Clinton Parker and Brittany Rose Parker of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:55 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020. Name, Cayde Remington. Weight, 9 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Parker is the daughter of Debbie Rose and Jeff Rose of Cape Girardeau. She works for AT&T. Parker is the son of Dan and Michelle Parker of Raymore, Missouri. He is employed by The Greenbrier Companies.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.