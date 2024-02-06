Births 4/23/20

Noe

Son to Mason Patrick and Taylor Paige Noe of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:56 a.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020. Name, Makai Patrick. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Noe is the former Taylor Bollinger, daughter of Scott and Saundra Bollinger of Jackson and Mindy Clay of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Noe is the son of Jonas and Jo Noe of Dexter, Missouri. He is a registered nurse.

Johnson

Son to Ron Maurice and Victoria Lynne Johnson Jr. of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:08 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020. Name, Elijah Darnell. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Johnson is the former Victoria Glueck, daughter of Angie Glueck of Cape Girardeau. She is a waitress at Outback Steakhouse. Johnson is the son of Delorse Bussel of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He is an I&R technician.

Bogenpohl

Daughter to Terry Lee and Erica Renee Bogenpohl of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:13 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Name, Wynn Evangeline. Weight, 9 pounds, 7 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Bogenpohl is the former Erica Collins, daughter of Jim and Jane Collins of Kansas City, Missouri, and Tim and Heather Sulzen of Merriam, Kansas. She is an engineer at Alliance Water Resources. Bogenpohl is the son of Sharon Bogenpohl of Oak Ridge and the late Leonard Bogenpohl. He is an engineer at TG Missouri.

Long

Daughter to Jon Vincent Michael and Lindsay Stuart Theresa Long of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:54 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Name, Ardella Grace Katherine. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Long is the former Lindsay Moses, daughter of Billy and Janet Moses of Mounds, Illinois. She is a stay-at-home mom. Long is the son of Michael and Valorie Long of Cape Girardeau. He is a mechanical designer.

Parker

Son to Eddie D. Parker and Amillion M. Kuykendoll of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:08 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020. Name, Ky'Juan Elijah. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Ms. Kuykendoll is the daughter of Jennifer Kuykendoll of Cape Girardeau. Parker is the son of Eddie Steel III of Isola, Mississippi, and La'Quesha Parker of Memphis, Tennessee. He works at White Castle.

Wallace

Daughter to Devin Ray and Tori Danielle Wallace of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:55 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020. Name, Sophia Raylee Jane. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Wallace is the former Tori Glaus, daughter of Pete and Sherri Glaus of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Wallace is the son of Bill and Shelly Wallace of Benton. He works at Buzzi Unicem USA.

Huffman

Daughter to Justin Glen and Jonna Lynn Huffman of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:27 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2020. Name, Porter Lynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Huffman is the former Jonna Crider, daughter of John and Sherry Crider of Van Buren, Missouri. She is a high school teacher at Dexter R-XI Schools. Huffman is the son of Steve and Mona Huffman of Summersville, Missouri. He is an air-traffic controller at Southern Illinois Airport.

Seabaugh

Daughter to Dalton Michael and Kassandra Marie Seabaugh of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:50 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2020. Name, Mariah Lynn. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Seabaugh is the former Kassandra Voelker, daughter of Brody Voelker of St. Mary, Missouri, and Belinda Voelker of Perryville. She works at Madison Medical Center. Seabaugh is the son of Bryon Seabaugh of Perryville and Jamie Seabaugh of Perryville. He works at Richardet Floor Covering.

Foltz

Daughter to Dalton Edward and Lauren Nicole Foltz of Patton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:03 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Name, Laikyn Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Foltz is the former Lauren Simminger, daughter of Douglas and Tammy Simminger of Cape Girardeau. She works at Jackson R-2 Schools. Foltz is the son of Tim and Traci Foltz of Patton. He works for Foltz Brothers Construction.

May

Daughter to Jacob Lee and Kristie Lee May of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:22 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Name, Lydia Lee. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. May is the former Kristie Sweet, daughter of Mike and Rachel Sweet of Chaffee. May is the son of Lee and Donna May of Chaffee. The couple are both managers at Steak 'n Shake.

Berry

Daughter to Kyle Gene Berry and Amber Renee Stepp of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:34 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020. Name, Kyndrix Faye. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Seventh child, fifth daughter. Ms. Stepp is the daughter of Melissa Stepp and Gary Mungle of Cape Girardeau and Dawanna Sadler of Vanduser, Missouri, and the late Stephen Sadler Jr. She is an EMT with Cape County Private Ambulance. Berry is the son of Lila and Kevin Brown of Oak Ridge. He is a delivery driver with U.S. Foods.

Young

Son to Lance Thomas and Emily Nicole Young of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:07 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020. Name, Graham Christopher. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Young is the former Emily Williams, daughter of Teresa Williams of Cape Girardeau and Steve and Theresa Williams of Smyrna, Tennessee. She is a fifth-grade teacher at Jackson Middle School. Young is the son of Tom and Carla Young of Cape Girardeau. He is business intelligence developer at Saint Francis Medical Center.