Births 4/23/19

Son to Mark Clark and Brittany Estes of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:18 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019. Name, Mason Graham. Weight, 6 pounds. First child. Estes is the daughter of Cheryl Pieper and Dan Pieper of Scott City.
Daughter to Jeremy Dalton Beggs and K.C. Rae Holter of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:29 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Name, Araya Rose. Weight, 6 pounds. First child. Holter is the daughter of Cynthia L. Holter and James F. Cury of Cape Girardeau. Beggs is the son of Danny B. Beggs and Alcey R. Beggs of Olmsted, Illinois. He works for Gilster Mary-Lee.
Daughter to Dylan Scott Tellor and Dedra Victoria Thompson of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:38 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019. Name, Adalyn LeeAnn. Weight, 6 pounds. First child. Thompson is the daughter of Candy Murphy of Cape Girardeau and Larry Thompson of Thebes. Tellor is the son of Kim Nobel of Olive Branch, Illinois, and Junior Tellor of Dongola, Illinois. He is employed by Missouri Drydock.
Daughter to Jeffrey Bryant Gage and Mersadies Arlene Eggimann of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:53 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Name, Raelynn Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Eggimann is the daughter of Teddy Eggimann of Jackson and Leannah Foltz of Millersville. Gage is the son of Jeff Gage and Jill Gage of Commerce, Missouri. He is employed by Luhr Brothers.
Daughter to Cortez D. Dobbins and Mackenzie Lynn Mitchell of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:42 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Name, Presley Kayelynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mitchell is the daughter of Kandi Skinner and Scotty Mitchell of Cape Girardeau. She works for SoutheastHEALTH. Dobbins is the son of Linda Dobbins of Malden, Missouri, and Greg Hughes of Lilbourn, Missouri. He is employed by Havco.
Daughter to Garrett Austin Koch and Zoe Jade Wren of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:05 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019. Name, Emery Jade. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Wren is the daughter of DeAnna Wren and Ronald Wren of Jackson. She works for Saint Francis Medical Center. Koch is the son of Cynda Koch and Chuck Koch of Jackson. He is employed by Dutch Enterprises.
Son to Brandon Davie and Danielle Morgan Smithey of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:52 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Name, Clay Davie. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Smithey is the former Danielle Parr, daughter of Paula Morgan of Jonesboro and Danny Parr of Murphysboro, Illinois. She is a registered nurse. Smithey is the son of Robert and Gayla Smithey of Jonesboro. He is a farmer with Smithey Farms LLC.
Daughter to Billy William Mayberry and Megan Colleen Robbins of New Madrid, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:57 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019. Name, Ava Joy. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Robbins is the daughter of Kelly Robbins of Sikeston, Missouri. Mayberry is the son of William Mayberry of Bragg City, Missouri. He is employed by Eddy Farms.
Daughter to Brian Christopher and Emily Kate Steele of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:56 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019. Name, Adelyn Irene. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Steele is the former Emily Hutteger, daughter of David and Judy Hutteger of Cape Girardeau. She works at the Perryville Chiropractic Center. Steele is the son of Jeff and Leslie Steele of Imperial, Missouri, and the late Diana Steele. He is employed by Chris Auffenberg Chevrolet Buick GMC.
Son to Tristin Cole Matthew Fodge and Bayley Christine Tyler of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:36 a.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019. Name, Brantley Joseph Micheal. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Tyler is the daughter of Jeana and Donald Ruch of Friedheim. Fodge is the son of Sheri Fodge and Rob Parrish, and Cory Fodge of Benton, Missouri.
Son to Joshua Michael and Heather Renaye Robinson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:02 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019. Name, Bentley Michael. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Robinson is the former Heather Robinson, daughter of Bruce and Linda Robinson of Greenville, Missouri, and Jena Bailey of Dayton, Nevada. She is a Ruler Foods associate. Robinson is the son of Melanie and Steve Elder of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, and Fred and Marcy Robinson of Caruthersville, Missouri. He works for Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures.
Son to Jack Weston and Erin Elizabeth Pind of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:05 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019. Name, Nathaniel James. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Pind is the former Erin Schwent, daughter of Linda Schwent and Gary Schwent of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. She is employed by First Baptist Church. Pind is the son of Marilyn Pind and Jeff Pind of Cape Girardeau. He works at Best Buy.
Daughter to Clint and Mary Alison Cotton of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:14 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019. Name, Belle Rio. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Cotton is the former Mary Reed, daughter of Chester and Susie Reed of Oak Ridge. Cotton is the son of Donald Cotton of Fort Worth, Texas, and Beverly Page of Llano, Texas. He works for G&R Imports.
Son to Brian Alan and Jessica Maria Beerup of Whitewater, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:57 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Name, Corbin Jace. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Beerup is the former Jessica Miller, daughter of Greg and Shelli Donley of Harviell, Missouri, and Myke and Terry Miller of Neelyville, Missouri. She is a nurse practitioner at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center. Beerup is the son of Gregory and Dawne Beerup of Yorkville, Illinois, and Marie and Larry Eckstein of Jackson. He is a radiology technician at Midwest Imaging Socialists.
Son to Michael Lee Shuffit and Haley Machelle Chiles of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:05 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019. Name, Remington Michael. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, first son. Chiles is the daughter of April Howell of Scott City. Shuffit is the son of Della Hamm of Scott City.
