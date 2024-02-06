Births 4/23/19

Clark

Son to Mark Clark and Brittany Estes of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:18 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019. Name, Mason Graham. Weight, 6 pounds. First child. Estes is the daughter of Cheryl Pieper and Dan Pieper of Scott City.

Beggs

Daughter to Jeremy Dalton Beggs and K.C. Rae Holter of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:29 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Name, Araya Rose. Weight, 6 pounds. First child. Holter is the daughter of Cynthia L. Holter and James F. Cury of Cape Girardeau. Beggs is the son of Danny B. Beggs and Alcey R. Beggs of Olmsted, Illinois. He works for Gilster Mary-Lee.

Tellor

Daughter to Dylan Scott Tellor and Dedra Victoria Thompson of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:38 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019. Name, Adalyn LeeAnn. Weight, 6 pounds. First child. Thompson is the daughter of Candy Murphy of Cape Girardeau and Larry Thompson of Thebes. Tellor is the son of Kim Nobel of Olive Branch, Illinois, and Junior Tellor of Dongola, Illinois. He is employed by Missouri Drydock.

Gage

Daughter to Jeffrey Bryant Gage and Mersadies Arlene Eggimann of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:53 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Name, Raelynn Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Eggimann is the daughter of Teddy Eggimann of Jackson and Leannah Foltz of Millersville. Gage is the son of Jeff Gage and Jill Gage of Commerce, Missouri. He is employed by Luhr Brothers.

Dobbins

Daughter to Cortez D. Dobbins and Mackenzie Lynn Mitchell of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:42 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Name, Presley Kayelynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mitchell is the daughter of Kandi Skinner and Scotty Mitchell of Cape Girardeau. She works for SoutheastHEALTH. Dobbins is the son of Linda Dobbins of Malden, Missouri, and Greg Hughes of Lilbourn, Missouri. He is employed by Havco.

Koch

Daughter to Garrett Austin Koch and Zoe Jade Wren of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:05 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019. Name, Emery Jade. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Wren is the daughter of DeAnna Wren and Ronald Wren of Jackson. She works for Saint Francis Medical Center. Koch is the son of Cynda Koch and Chuck Koch of Jackson. He is employed by Dutch Enterprises.

Smithey

Son to Brandon Davie and Danielle Morgan Smithey of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:52 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Name, Clay Davie. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Smithey is the former Danielle Parr, daughter of Paula Morgan of Jonesboro and Danny Parr of Murphysboro, Illinois. She is a registered nurse. Smithey is the son of Robert and Gayla Smithey of Jonesboro. He is a farmer with Smithey Farms LLC.