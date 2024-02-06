All sections
RecordsApril 23, 2017

Births 4/23/17

Riley

Daughter to Anthony W. and Chelsea A. Riley of Chaffee, Missouri, at home with a midwife, midnight Saturday, April 8, 2017. Name, Agatha Marianne Riley. Weight, 8 pounds. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Riley is the former Chelsea Criddle. She is the daughter of Brian and Laura Criddle of Cape Girardeau. She is a bookkeeper for K&F Insulation. Riley is the son of Don and Marty Riley of Cape Girardeau. He is an electrician with Francis Ivanovich Electric.

Sitzes

Son to Dustin Warren and Amanda Rose Sitzes of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:49 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2017. Name, Jacob Preston. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Mrs. Sitzes is the former Amanda Jacobs, daughter of Maureen Hodges and Derieck Hodges of Jackson. Sitzes is the son of Rodney Sitzes of Cape Girardeau and Sandra Glastetter of Marquand, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Sitzes are employed by Saint Francis Medical Center.

