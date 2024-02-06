Births 4/22/21

Son to Christopher Stosh and Ellen Marie Lovett of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:41 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021. Name, Cannon Lewis. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Lovett is the daughter of Brent and Diane Ashcraft of Scott City. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Lovett is the son of Jim and Taryn Lovett of Charleston, Missouri. He works at Jim Lovett Farms.
Son to Patrik and Alyssa Kathryn Kozlovsky of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:22 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Name, Kasen Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 5.2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Kozlovsky is the daughter of Allen and Melissa Basham of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Kozlovsky is the son of Boris and Anna Kozlovsky of Cape Girardeau. He is a contractor.
Son to James Nedral Collins and Kallee Jo Howard of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Name, Silas Ernest Linn. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Howard is the daughter of Joseph Howard of Jackson and Glen and Linda Williams of Branson, Missouri. She works at Amerimart. Collins is the son of Victoria Lee of Jackson. He works at Plaza Tire Service in Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Franklin Lewis Blasiney and Mary Elizabeth Simmons of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:12 a.m., Sunday, March 21, 2021. Name, Remington Blake. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Simmons is the daughter of Kris Simmons of Portageville, Missouri. She works at Buffalo Wild Wings. Blasiney is the son of Robert and Debra Blasiney of Cape Girardeau. He is self-employed.
Daughter to Jathon Cole Underwood and Autumn Storm Whitener of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:02 am., Monday, March 22, 2021. Name, Sage Elara. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Whitener is the daughter of Greg and Shelly Whitener of Marble Hill. Underwood is the son of Kalo Underwood of Marble Hill and Bobbie Jo Massa of Marble Hill. He works at Lutesville Ford.
Son to Allen Christopher and Deseree Michelle Mansker of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:59 a.m., Monday, March 22, 2021. Name, Asher Codah Bocephus. Weight, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Masnker is the daughter of Darin and Kimberly Ann Watkins of Oran, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Mansker is the son of Chris Mansker of Advance, Missouri and Susan Mansker of Oran. He works for Miller Drywall.
Son to Jason Michael and Alison Drew Blandford of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:13 p.m., Monday, March 22, 2021. Name, Bowen James. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Blandford is the daughter of James and Sheryl Bollinger of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Perry County Memorial Hospital. Blandford is the son of Mary Schimpf of Perryville and the late Roger Blandford. He is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Daughter to Jordon Storm and Kaeley Marie Evans of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:11 a.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Name, Francine Mae. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Evans is the daughter of Alvin and Cheri Hillis of Sikeston. She works for Sikeston Public Schools. Evans is the son of Carey Pavon of Sikeston. He works for Orgill.
Daughter to Jesse Camden and Yasmine Maribeth Gemenhardt of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:31 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Name, Edith Jane Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Gemenhardt is the daughter of James and Roxanne Simmons of Sedgewickville, Missouri. She works at Woodland Hills Nursing Home. Gemenhardt is the son of Brandon Gemenhardt of Marble Hill and Tabitha Cook of Marble Hill. He also works at Woodland Hills Nursing Home.
Daughter to Alexander Glover and Brittney Paige Bettinger of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8 a.m., Thursday, March, 25, 2021. Name, Carsyn Dorothy. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Bettinger is the daughter of Randy and Julie Bohannon of Sikeston, Missouri. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Bettinger is the son of Mark Bettinger of St. Louis and Nancy Glover of Jackson. He works at Horizon Screen Printing.
Son to Hunter Andrew and Alexis Elizabeth Williams of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:34 a.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021. Name, Lee Waylon. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Williams is the daughter of Michael and Amy Beussink of Jackson. She is a project manager with Cushman and Wakefield. Williams is the son of Jeff and Michele Williams of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He is a realtor with Century 21 Ashland Realty.
Son to Anthony Graves and April Renea Batton of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:28 a.m., Friday, March 26, 2021. Name, Daniel Graves. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Batton is the daughter of Tim and Marlene Crites of Jackson. She works at Harps Food Store. Batton is the son of Jerry Klette of Jackson and Tami Gilbert of Jackson.
Daughter to Zachariah A. and Melissa M. Hoehn of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:16 p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021. Name, Reese Marie. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Hoehn is the daughter of Rickie and Patricia Hayden of Perryville. She is a mortgage loan officer for First State Community Bank. Hoehn is the son of Rick and Tina Hoehn of Friedheim and Toby and Melanie Taylor of Perryville. He is a pipe welder for Roselein & Associates.
Son to Lance Joseph Yount and Jamey Sue Blankenship of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:39 p.m., Monday, March 29, 2021. Name, Carson Russell. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, first son. Blankenship is the daughter of Gary and Sonya Blankenship of Scott City. She is manager at Emory's Store. Yount is the son of Frank Yount of Glenallen, Missouri, and Ladonna Hays of Jackson. He works at Blattner Steel.
Son to David Allen LaFaire and Caroline E. Dunivan of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:25 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Name, Remington James Allen. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Eighth child, third son. Dunivan is the daughter of Samuel and Patricia Henson of Dexter. She works for Dexter Public School District. LaFaire is the son of Kurt and Carla LaFaire of Marble Hill. He works at Crown C Supply.
Son to Gerald Jerome Herring II and Lindsay Kay McMullin of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:53 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Name, Sutton John. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. McMullin is the daughhter of Bryan McMullin of Dexter and Lacey Giddens of Lilbourn, Missouri. Herring is the son of Shawn and Lori Herring of Sikeston, Missouri. The couple is self-employed.
Son to Carlos Javier Galindo Maza and Azucena Lopez Lucas of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:37 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Name, Liam Mateo Galindo. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Lucas is the daughter of Carlos Lopez Quiros and Everarda Lucas Marcial of Oaxaca, Mexico. Maza is the son of George Coutino Nucamendi and Patricia Maza Vasquez of Chipapas, Mexico. He is a construction worker.
Son to Aaron Blake and Larissa Hanna Primm of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:49 a.m., Saturday, April 3, 2021. Name, Daxton Ray. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Primm is the daughter of Larry and LaDonna Petzoldt of Altenburg, Missouri. She is a first-grade teacher with Jackson R-2 School District. Primm is the son of Mike and Karen Primm of Jonesboro, Arkansas. He works at Fabick CAT.
Son to Gage Matthew Bailey and Melody Ann Miles of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:16 p.m., Monday, April 5, 2021. Name, Luke Matthew. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Miles is the daughter of Ermon Miles of Cape Girardeau and Tammy Miles of Advance. She is a CNA at Life Care Center. Bailey is the son of Richard Bailey of Miner, Missouri, and Kerri William of Benton, Missouri. He is a truck washer with Five Star Truck Wash.
Daughter to Robert and Miranda Vazquez of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:12 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Name, Hattie Jo. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Vazquez is the daughter of Arthur and Karia Houseman of Millersville. She works for Scott City R-1 School District. Vazquez is the son of Roberto Vazquez of Malden, Missouri, and Sandra Hicks of Racine, Wisconsin. He works for Scott City R-1 School District.
Son to Ben Martin and Jessica Stoverink of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:47 a.m., Friday, April 9, 20021. Name, Kalen James. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Stoverink is the daughter of Terry Stovernink of Glennon, Missouri, and Julie Stoverink of Whitewater. Martin is the son of Jim and Fran Martin of Hiram, Missouri.
Daughter to Jacob and Michelle McIntosh of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:26 a.m., Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Name, Annalise Catherine. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. McIntosh is the daughter of Joseph and Terri Otte of Jackson and Mona Chamness of Millersville. McIntosh is the son of Michael McIntosh of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Cody Jarrell and Shyann Clifton of Dexter, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:13 a.m., Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Name, Jackson Dewayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second son. Clifton is the daughter of Daniel and Sherry Clifton of Dexter. She works at W.W. Wood Products. Jarrell is the son of Larry and Missy Jarrell of Sikeston, Missouri and Vanissa Lemons of Chaffee, Missouri. He works at T.A.G.
Daughter to Bobby and Mollie Younce of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:27 p.m., Friday, April 16, 2021. Name, Sawyer McKinley. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Younce is the daughter of Marcus and Connie Robertson of Bernie, Missouri. She works at SoutheastHEALTH. Younce is the son of Gordon and Darlene Younce of Cape Girardeau. He works for the Cape Girardeau County Highway Department.
