Births 4/22/21

Lovett

Son to Christopher Stosh and Ellen Marie Lovett of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:41 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021. Name, Cannon Lewis. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Lovett is the daughter of Brent and Diane Ashcraft of Scott City. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Lovett is the son of Jim and Taryn Lovett of Charleston, Missouri. He works at Jim Lovett Farms.

Kozlovsky

Son to Patrik and Alyssa Kathryn Kozlovsky of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:22 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Name, Kasen Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 5.2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Kozlovsky is the daughter of Allen and Melissa Basham of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Kozlovsky is the son of Boris and Anna Kozlovsky of Cape Girardeau. He is a contractor.

Collins

Son to James Nedral Collins and Kallee Jo Howard of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Name, Silas Ernest Linn. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Howard is the daughter of Joseph Howard of Jackson and Glen and Linda Williams of Branson, Missouri. She works at Amerimart. Collins is the son of Victoria Lee of Jackson. He works at Plaza Tire Service in Cape Girardeau.

Blasiney

Daughter to Franklin Lewis Blasiney and Mary Elizabeth Simmons of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:12 a.m., Sunday, March 21, 2021. Name, Remington Blake. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Simmons is the daughter of Kris Simmons of Portageville, Missouri. She works at Buffalo Wild Wings. Blasiney is the son of Robert and Debra Blasiney of Cape Girardeau. He is self-employed.

Underwood

Daughter to Jathon Cole Underwood and Autumn Storm Whitener of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:02 am., Monday, March 22, 2021. Name, Sage Elara. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Whitener is the daughter of Greg and Shelly Whitener of Marble Hill. Underwood is the son of Kalo Underwood of Marble Hill and Bobbie Jo Massa of Marble Hill. He works at Lutesville Ford.

Mansker

Son to Allen Christopher and Deseree Michelle Mansker of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:59 a.m., Monday, March 22, 2021. Name, Asher Codah Bocephus. Weight, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Masnker is the daughter of Darin and Kimberly Ann Watkins of Oran, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Mansker is the son of Chris Mansker of Advance, Missouri and Susan Mansker of Oran. He works for Miller Drywall.

Blandford

Son to Jason Michael and Alison Drew Blandford of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:13 p.m., Monday, March 22, 2021. Name, Bowen James. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Blandford is the daughter of James and Sheryl Bollinger of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Perry County Memorial Hospital. Blandford is the son of Mary Schimpf of Perryville and the late Roger Blandford. He is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Evans

Daughter to Jordon Storm and Kaeley Marie Evans of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:11 a.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Name, Francine Mae. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Evans is the daughter of Alvin and Cheri Hillis of Sikeston. She works for Sikeston Public Schools. Evans is the son of Carey Pavon of Sikeston. He works for Orgill.

Gemeinhardt

Daughter to Jesse Camden and Yasmine Maribeth Gemenhardt of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:31 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Name, Edith Jane Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Gemenhardt is the daughter of James and Roxanne Simmons of Sedgewickville, Missouri. She works at Woodland Hills Nursing Home. Gemenhardt is the son of Brandon Gemenhardt of Marble Hill and Tabitha Cook of Marble Hill. He also works at Woodland Hills Nursing Home.

Bettinger

Daughter to Alexander Glover and Brittney Paige Bettinger of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8 a.m., Thursday, March, 25, 2021. Name, Carsyn Dorothy. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Bettinger is the daughter of Randy and Julie Bohannon of Sikeston, Missouri. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Bettinger is the son of Mark Bettinger of St. Louis and Nancy Glover of Jackson. He works at Horizon Screen Printing.

Williams

Son to Hunter Andrew and Alexis Elizabeth Williams of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:34 a.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021. Name, Lee Waylon. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Williams is the daughter of Michael and Amy Beussink of Jackson. She is a project manager with Cushman and Wakefield. Williams is the son of Jeff and Michele Williams of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He is a realtor with Century 21 Ashland Realty.

Batton

Son to Anthony Graves and April Renea Batton of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:28 a.m., Friday, March 26, 2021. Name, Daniel Graves. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Batton is the daughter of Tim and Marlene Crites of Jackson. She works at Harps Food Store. Batton is the son of Jerry Klette of Jackson and Tami Gilbert of Jackson.