Births 4/22/20

Rowe

Son to Walter and Jackie Rowe of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:03 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020. Name, Maximus Sen. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Rowe is the daughter of Xiaowei Hu and Shao-hua Gua of Houston,. She is a manager at Procter & Gamble. Rowe is the son of Janice and William Rowe of Rome, Pennsylvania. He is a technician at P&G.