Births 4/22/20

Son to Curtis and Taylor Braswell of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:11 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Name, Reid Carter. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Braswell is the daughter of Redgie and Tonya Mungle of Patton. She is employed by Heartland Plastic & Hand Surgery. Braswell is the son of Sherry Steffes of Sedgewickville, Missouri, and Rick Braswell of Benton, Missouri. He works for Richardet Floor Covering.
Son to Walter and Jackie Rowe of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:03 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020. Name, Maximus Sen. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Rowe is the daughter of Xiaowei Hu and Shao-hua Gua of Houston,. She is a manager at Procter & Gamble. Rowe is the son of Janice and William Rowe of Rome, Pennsylvania. He is a technician at P&G.
